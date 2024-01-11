SKELEC announces electricity outage in St Kitts amid maintenance

SKELEC, the only provider and distributor of electricity island of St Kitts announced electricity outage in selected areas on 11 January.

St Kitts and Nevis: The electricity outage announced by St Kitts Electricity Co Ltd, which is also known as SKELEC, in selected areas of the island on Thursday, 11 January. SKELEC is the only provider and distributor of electricity island of St Kitts.

As per the advisory released by the SKELEC, there will be two electricity outages seen in St Kitts on Thursday.

The first electricity outage will be seen in the areas of Southwell Drive, New Pond Road, and Ponds Estate and Housing Project, which will be around 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The other interruption in the supply of electricity will be longer and will go from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. It will be observed in the areas of Farms Housing, Mount Idle, Bourkes Road, Soho Housing and Stadium View.

It is mentioned that the residents of the specific areas must be prepared for the expected interruption in the electricity supply between the quoted hours.

The regular supply of electricity may take more or less time than the scheduled hours, whereas SKELEC said that the work will be finished within the given time.

The power outage is part of the weekly maintenance schedule by SKELEC. Before this interruption of electricity supply, the blackout was observed in the other areas of St Kitts on 9 January and 10 January.

On Tuesday, 9 January, a similar outage was observed in Canada Industrial from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, and the other outage was in Soho Housing Sandy Point from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

On Wednesday, 10 January, electricity interruptions were observed in the areas of Phillip’s Village, Mansion Estate and Christ Church between 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, in Newton Ground Village from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, and in Shadwell Extension Housing Project between 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The issue of interruptions in the electricity supply is a long ongoing issue from which the nation of St Kitts and Nevis is suffering. The continuous efforts are made in the direction to fix the issue.

A consistent supply of electricity is the primary need of the nation to keep the nation valuable for visitors and also help the businesses in the country to sustain and grow.

A few times back, it was mentioned that SKELEC had installed a nameplate capacity with a power of 48.9 MW. It was intended that the plant would be able to produce nearly 48.9 MW of power if all the generators used in the power plant functioned and operated properly.

Before this change, the power plants of SKELEC were not able to produce enough energy as per the requirement of the nation continuously.

The power requirement of the island is recorded at nearly 26 MW, whereas the previous capability of the SKELEC at max was 27.8 MW.

The actual issue with the power supply of SKELEC was that nearly 3.4 MW of power was produced by the generators that were kept on standby. These generators were not holding the capability of working countinuesly for 24 hours.

The government of St Kitts and Nevis also talked about the issue of electricity supply on many occasions.

The government kept it as one of the main objectives to solve such problems and to create a structure to fulfil the needs for the energy of the nation permanently.

Konris Maynard also talked about the electricity supply of the nation and the problems that occurred with time in the process. He also kept mentioning the plan and progress made by the authorities in the sector.

Konris Maynard is the Minister of Energy, Public Infrastructure, Utilities, Domestic Transport, ICT and Post.

On the issue, Maynard once said, “The last time any major investment was made in power generation of fixed capacity generators, which are designed to run constantly, was in 2010 to 2011 and between 2007 to 2009.”

The government has now worked to replace the old generators, which were not capable of supplying energy regularly for the people and businesses of St Kitts and Nevis.

As a minister of energy, he took the responsibility to ensure the citizens of the nation to provide them with clean, secure, and affordable energy.

He also mentioned that he is working on his main objective of achieving the target of a hundred per cent electricity supply in every corner of the nation all the time.

He shared the plans of the government working towards the use of renewable sources of energy like geothermal, solar power and wind energy.

He mentioned, “Our national economic growth is heavily dependent on our ability to provide constant, reliable and affordable energy throughout the country. I am confident that we will achieve our goals and support the best option that can meet our long-term energy goals.”

The people of St Kitts and Nevis also shared their different opinions about the issue of electricity outage. Where some people are seen as not so happy due to the problems they suffer from power outages.

People said about the issue, “Lack of power in the region is the cause of many issues. We are suffering from electricity outages continuously, which comes with multiple problems in our work and businesses.”

People also mentioned, “How we are going to serve the requirements of the investments in the country and new businesses opening every day where we can not even satisfy the local needs of residents.”

On the other hand, some people also supported the efforts of the government and said, “Our authorities are doing lots of work, and we believe we will overcome the problems soon. We can see the change that occurred in the nation with time and how we are growing. Everything takes time, and our leaders will find a way to fulfil the needs of the country permanently.”

SKELEC also apologised for the current inconvenience to the residents of specific areas due to the interruptions in the supply of electricity.

The individuals who don’t get the supply of electricity after the scheduled times of power outage can contact the given numbers 465-2013 or 600 to collect more information or report the issue.