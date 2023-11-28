Skeldon Municipal Market destructed by massive fire 

Guyana: Skeldon Municipal Market in Corriverton, Berbice witnessed massive fire destruction on November 27, 2023 (Monday).

Such a huge incident damaged two stalls to a major extent, and destroyed several other stalls and areas of the market as well.

Considerably, the Guyana Fire Service took all the necessary and immediate actions, managed to quell the flames.

Moreover, prompt action was taken in order to extinguish the fire. Fire Tender No. 101 and 110 immediately responded to the distress call. Along with these, four other tanks were also arranged from The Rose Hall, led by Station Office Minty for the containment of fire.

Most importantly, the firefighters managed to save one complete section of the complex in the Skeldon Municipal Market.

The eruption took place over the east southern side of the Skeldon Municipal Market and investigations were further conducted to figure out the exact cause of fire destruction.

The preliminary examination revealed that the conflagrations occurred because the fan was left plugged in. This was left switched on at one of the stalls which led towards the ignition and overheating of other flammable materials of the nearby area.

Significantly, one of the citizens of the country presented a fact on this as well as he said that the 99.99% fire incidents in the country are seen because of carelessness of citizens associating with the electrical devices.

Further, this states the need of working on the prevention of such incidents to prevent the damages in the country.

And, the officials of the country are dedicatedly working towards and are committed to take every required action which can provide an aid in avoiding all massive and huge damaging incidents connected with the future.

The actions taken in this concern by the authorities would also lead towards the security of the lives and properties of the individuals.

