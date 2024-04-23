Six triathletes from Barbados competes in 2024 World Triathlon Development Cup

Six talented triathletes from the Barbados Federation of Triathletes competed in the 2024 World Triathlon Development Regional Cup in Puerto Rico on Sunday.

The team of sisters Zahra and Isis Gaskin, Alexis Lashley, Ali Banfield and brother and sister Luke and Laila McIntyre completed the event with commendable performances.

12 year old Laila placed first in the Girls 12 to 13 super sprint and she was second overall in the Girls 12 to 15 super sprint.

Ali Banfield placed second in the Girls 12 to 13 super sprint and fifth overall in the Girls 12 to 15 super sprint. Alexis placed third in the Girls 14 to 15 super sprint and was fourth overall in the Girls 12 to 15 super sprint.

Zahra placed third overall in the sprint elite females and second in the female 20+ category, while her younger sister, Isis, placed fourth overall in the sprint elite females and second in the females 18 to 19 category. Luke 15, who competed in his first Junior Men’s Elite Race, placed a commendable 11th.

The championship provided Barbados with a platform to showcase their talents and uplift their skills in the athletics. Earlier, Kajia Eastmond competed in the 11-12 Girls age group at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre Swimming Championships last week.

Kaija won her age group championship with 86 points after competing in 10 individual events and winning 8 gold and 2 silver medals. Five of the gold medals were won in record time. Two relay gold medals from the 11-14 Girls 200 Medley Relay and the 11-14 Girls 200 Medley Relay, both of which posted new meet records, were added to that.

Kaija also placed 1st in the 25m Sprint Challenge and the 50m Sprint Challenge in her age group.

After outstanding performance at CARIFTA, Heid Stoute has again shown her talent in the girls’ 13-14 age group in regional swimming when she competed in that division at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre Swimming Championships last week.