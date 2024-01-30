Six cruise ships, three from Royal Caribbean dock at Bahamas in one day

Six cruise ships, including three from Royal Caribbean and one each from Carnival, MSC, and Norwegian, docked at Nassau, The Bahamas, on January 24, 2024.

Bahamas: Six cruise ships, including three from Royal Caribbean and one each from Carnival, MSC, and Norwegian, docked at Nassau, The Bahamas, on January 24, 2024. The Ministry of Tourism expressed pleasure and said that it was a busy day on the shores of the island.

The first cruise which docked in the Bahamas was Carnival Liberty, bringing thousands of passengers. It was followed by Independence of the Seas and then Allure of the Seas. Norwegian Pearl also sailed around the Bahamas and graced the shores with the arrival of thousands of passengers.

Freedom of the Seas also made an inaugural call to the Port of Nassau and enhanced the travel experience of the guests. The last cruise ship of the day was the MSC Magnifica which has also departed the island at last.

Since the start of the cruise season 2023/2024 in the Bahamas, this day has been recognized as one of the busiest due to the arrival of six cruise ships at the same time.

The Bahamas is known as one of the most beautiful destinations of the Caribbean due to its lush green rainforests, magnificent beaches and iconic scenic views. Due to this, the country received several significant cruise calls from Carnival, Disney, Royal Caribbean, MSC, Explora and many other cruise lines.

Recently, the Royal Caribbean’s World’s longest cruise ship- Icon of the Seas, arrived at CocoBay, Bahamas, with another longest cruise ship- Wonder of the Seas. The arrival of the vessel has marked an essential step for the tourism industry of the country as it is positioned as an ideal destination to visit.

Icon of the Seas arrived on the island on January 20, 2024.

In addition, MSC Magnifica of the Ocean Cay Cruise arrived in the Bahamas three days ago. The tourists took a panoramic tour with the onboard shore excursions. They visited a rum cake factory, Fort Fincastle, and made a quick walk by the beach.

Notably, last year, 157,000 cruise passengers visited the Bahamas as they received 1,592 cruise ship calls.