Six cruise ships dock in St Kitts, brings 10,780 passengers

The guests on the ships, such as MSC Seaside, Celebrity Ascent, Seabourn Ovation, Aida Diva, Star Flyer and Silver Shadow, were welcomed at Port Zante.

St Kitts and Nevis: Six cruise ships docked at the shores of St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday with a whopping 10,780 passengers. The guests on the ships, such as MSC Seaside, Celebrity Ascent, Seabourn Ovation, Aida Diva, Star Flyer and Silver Shadow, were welcomed at Port Zante.

Dr Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, expressed pleasure and said that the tourism industry has been witnessing a boost with the docking of new cruise ships.

The cruise season kicked off in St Kitts and Nevis on October 6, 2023, with the arrival of the Seabourn fleet. One of the luxurious ships, the cruise has brought 233 passengers to the shores of St Kitt and Nevis.

During the first inaugural cruise call of the 2023-2024 season, Marsha Henderson- Minister of Tourism, said that the arrival of the ship has opened a new chapter of the opportunities in the history of St Kitts and Nevis.

She said that the country has evolved with time and turned out to be an ideal destination for travellers seeking to spend their time in a tranquil environment.

The second cruise ships for the season were Aida Luna and Brittania, reflecting the commencement of the peak winter season. The two cruise vessels arrived on November 1, 2023, in St Kitts and Nevis.

As per the tourism ministry, the ships have been significantly contributing to reviving the business and employment opportunities for the local community.

The third call for the season was made by Disney Dream on November 11, 2023. The ship has positioned the destination as an ideal location for spending vacations and celebrating the festive season. Marsha Henderson said that the cruise will help in thriving economic opportunities in St Kitts and Nevis.

Besides this, Marella Voyagers also made an inaugural cruise call to St Kitts on November 16, 2023. The ship has brought a huge chunk of tourists and enhanced their experience of beautiful destinations.

MS Europa 2 docked in Port Zante on November 21, 2023. Besides this, St Kitts and Nevis also welcomed the arrival of Le Bellot, the luxurious and eco-friendly ship of the cruise line Ponant, on November 25, 2023.

Along with that, Silver Nova also graced the shores of St Kitts on November 30, 2023.

Marsha Henderson said that the cruise season will be beneficial for the tourists as well as the local community this year. It will embrace the shores of St Kitts and Nevis and generate several employment opportunities as well as business opportunities for the small business and young generation.