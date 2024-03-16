Six CARICOM nations to establish single domestic space for T20 World Cup

Six CARICOM countries are all set to create a single domestic space for the smooth hosting of the matches of the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup.

Antigua and Barbuda: Six CARICOM countries are all set to create a single domestic space for the smooth hosting of the matches of the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup. The space will facilitate the TOMS (teams, organizers, media, and sponsors) by avoiding the repetition of the customs and immigration process at each host nation.

Through the single domestic space, TOMS will have to fulfill and clean the customs and immigration process in one host country. With the clearance from one CARICOM nation, they will be allowed to travel within the confines of the six-country domestic space without any process for the T20 World Cup.

In any case, the TOMS would have to leave the domestic space, then the process will become a necessity for them to re-entry the space. The families of the team members have also been included in the entire process. The tournament is 80 days away and the issue of online embarkation has been considered serious to avoid any disruption.

Nations such as Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago are all set to host the T20 Cricket World Cup.

The decision was taken into the meeting of comptrollers of customs and chief immigration officers which was held in Antigua and Barbuda. The meeting featured a discussion on the topic of the management of the tournament and then the idea of formation of a single domestic space was put forth.

The discussion was held for two days in which concerns about the different levels of modernization of immigration processes were raised. The protocols of the different countries had also become part of the discussion during the meeting.

As per the outcome of the meeting, it was outlined that the “Specialised treatment” will be provided to the individuals and organizations associated with the tournament. The system has been implemented in Barbados as other countries are at different levels in implementing the phase. The entire system has been funded by the government of Antigua and Barbuda.

Besides this, the security officials will also hold a meeting in April to assess the progress over the hosting of the tournament. The arrangements will be significantly overseen by the security officials virtually and then in person in the last week of April 2024.

The T20 World Cup is all set to commence on June 1, 2024, at different venues of the six CARICOM nations and the finals will be held in Barbados. The invitations have been dispatched to several entities to participate in a series of meetings to ensure a seamless facilitation process for the tournament.