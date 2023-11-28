Sir Viv Richards Charity Golf Tournament to return in Antigua and Barbuda

The entry fee for the Golf Tournament is USSISO/ERS400 which will be spent towards supporting the Antigua and Barbuda Renal Society.

Antigua and Barbuda: Sir Viv Richards Charity Golf Tournament is all set to return in Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The event will be held at Cedar Valley Golf Club at 9: 00 am.

The event is a “Two-Person Scramble” and features fun, camaraderie, and some great golfing action. The entry fee for the Golf Tournament is USSISO/ERS400 which will be spent towards supporting the Antigua and Barbuda Renal Society.

The Golf Tournament is also aimed at making a good cause and making a positive impact on the community of Cedar Valley. As per the authorities, the participation of every candidate can make a real difference. Registration for the tournament has opened.

Antigua and Barbuda Ceder Valley host the tournament every year to raise fund for frontline workers and needy people. It makes the valley work for the betterment of society. The championship has also served as a platform for golf lovers.

It also gives them an opportunity to showcase their skills and talents in golf. The tournament is aimed at helping others for a better future and present. The winners of the tournament will also get exciting prizes and gifts for participating in the charity event.

The consolation prize will also be given to the second or third-best performers to motivate them for next year. The tournament promises to enhance the sporting skills of the athletes and make them ready for charity.

Notably, the pair of Skey Anthony and Marlon George lifted the trophy of the Sir Viv Richards Charity Golf Tournament last year. They were awarded two Taylor Made Sim 2 Drivers, golf kits, wallets, golf towels, and other golf equipment.

Last year, the money collected from the entry fees was divided between the Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association (ABNA), and the Antigua and Barbuda Medical Association (ABMA). Each of these organisations had received US$10,000.

The tournament was sponsored by Antigua and Barbuda Sotheby’s International Realty last year. It was hosted as part of one of activities of Antigua Barbuda Tourism Week.

In the year 2019, the tournament aided the St John’s Cathedral Restoration Fund.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com