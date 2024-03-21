Silver Dawn makes inaugural call to Trinidad and Tobago, welcomes 500 passengers

Silver Dawn made an inaugural call at Trinidad and Tobago with over 500 passengers last Friday.

Trinidad and Tobago: Silver Dawn made its inaugural call at Trinidad and Tobago with over 500 passengers last Friday. The guests arrived at Port of Port of Spain from Europe, the United States, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and more.

The inaugural call of the cruise vessel has been termed “Tuesday Cruise Day”, aiming to showcase the true offerings and culture of Trinidad and Tobago. An official crest exchange was held to welcome the guests and the captain of the vessel.

Out of 570, a total of 425 passengers opted to enjoy pre-booked tours all over the island to some of their local favourites such as Caroni Bird Sanctuary, the Botanical Gardens, Maracs Beach, Asa Wright, Nature Centre, Paramin La Vigie Lookout and much more.

Tourism Trinidad expressed pleasure and said that they were greeted by Ship Captain Kostiantyn Doroshenko and said that the ceremony featured the showcase of the unique culture and natural beauty.

For another Tuesday Cruise Day, Trinidad and Tobago welcomed Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas with the arrival of 2427 passengers. Out of the total guests, around 665 passengers enjoyed pre-booked tours to several of Trinidad’s iconic sites and attractions.

The team caught up with the tourists on the various pre-booked tours, where they engaged the visitors who disembarked and walked through Downtown Port of Spain.

Besides this, last Sunday has also remained Funday for Trinidad and Tobago as they pleased to welcome the Ruby Princess with the arrival of 2,963 passengers at the destination. Out of the total, over 1000 passengers enjoyed prepacked tours to various sites and attractions such as Maracas Beach, Maracas Waterfall, Caroni Bird Sanctuary, Angostura House and City and Mt Benedict.

The cruise season 2023/2024 of Trinidad and Tobago has been progressing with the arrival of several cruise ships every month. On February 28, 2024, the country welcomed the return of the Emerald Princess with the arrival of 2,916 passengers onboard.

Out of the total, around 1300 passengers enjoyed pre-booked tours across the island and explored the attractions such as Maracas Waterfall, Caroni Bird Sanctuary and other hotspots.