Silver Airways to start service from San Juan to La Romana on Nov 16

Caribbean: Silver Airways announced the new service between San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), and La Romana, Dominican Republic (LRM). The service will commence on November 16, 2023.

The travellers are invited to book their flights to explore Casa de Campo Resort and Villas. At $99, the visitors can visit the small island countries of the Caribbean. The charges are only one-way.

Silver Airways, through their official Facebook page, said, The wait is almost over! Silver Airways’ new route from San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) to La Romana, Dominican Republic (LRM) begins on November 16th. Pack your bags, and get ready to explore Casa de Campo Resort and Villas”

The airline is considered to provide service in these countries of the Caribbean. From the Dominican Republic to Antigua and Barbuda, every country in the region received the service from the airline.

Earlier, Silver Airways also announced the flight service between San Juan, Puerto Rico and Antigua. The service will also start on November 16, 2023. The airline will fly on the route four times a week.

Besides this, the airline is also known for providing seamless services. It stated that it wanted to provide its customers with top-notch service with a seamless travel experience. While maintaining its streak, the airline also hosted several Free Fares in which they give trip tickets to the customers.

One of their common contests is “Free Fare Friday”, through which customers follow the social media of Silver Airways and get the chance to win the two free round trip fares.

As per the airline,” A picture is worth a thousand words, our first word – Adventure! Flock to Antigua starting November 16th (4x weekly) with Silver Airways for the ultimate getaway.”

Through the airline, people will also get access to beautiful countries of the Caribbean.

Earlier, the airline has also waived and cancelled fees and fare differences for customers travelling October 20 to October 21 to/from Dominica and for customers travelling October 21 to/from Anguilla.