Silver Airways launches daily non-stop flights from Florida to Nassau

Caribbean: Silver Airways launched the daily nonstop flights from West Palm Beach (PBI), Florida to Tampa (TPA), Florida, and Nassau (NAS), the Bahamas on Tuesday. The inaugural flight first touched down at Tampa and then Nassau and provided seamless travel.

The airline also announced the schedule of the inaugural flights for different destinations from West Palm Beach (PBI). The service will fly three times per week, two times per week, and daily flights for different countries.

The flights on the route from West Palm Beach (PBI) to Tallahassee (TLH) will start on March 6, 2024. The service will be provided three times per week. The flights will fly on the route from West Palm Beach (PBI) to Pensacola (PNS) on March 7, 2024. The service will be given two times per week.

Silver Airways will also begin the flights on the route from West Palm Beach (PBI) to Marsh Harbour (MHS) on March 9, 2024. The flights will fly three times per week.

The service will be given for five exciting destinations with the grand return at Palm Beach International Airport. Direct Flights from Tampa to West Palm Beach will be provided on the starting fares from $95 which is the rate of one-way.

Silver Airways announced the flights under the campaign “Back to our Routes”, which will fly across Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Starting March 5, 2024, the flights are all set to provide daily service to enhance the connection across these regions.

With the shared mission, “One Team, One Goal,”, the airline aimed to reconnect with the heart of the core routes which will further enhance the travel experience for everyone. The tourists are asked to use “Back to our routes” campaign to showcase the Silver moments for a chance to be featured which will make people fly towards new horizons.

The prices of the flights for five destinations have also been unveiled which is as follows: