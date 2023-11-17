Silver Airway’s inaugural flight welcomed in Antigua and Barbuda

The inaugural flight of silver airways was welcomed by Antigua and Barbuda at VC Bird International Airport on 16th November 2023

The inaugural flight of silver airways was welcomed by Antigua and Barbuda at VC Bird International Airport on 16th November 2023. The new service with Silver Airways will provide enhanced connectivity between San Juan Puerto Rico and Antigua.

The twin island paradise welcomed the arrival of the flight as silver airways launched the new air routes with a welcoming party organized by the Antigua Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Ribbon cutting ceremony was performed in Puerto Rico to mark and celebrate the moment of first flight touching down in Antigua.

The introduction of silver airways to Antigua and Barbuda serves as the gateway for the country to gain access to a plethora of destinations across Latin America and US.

Silver Airways have launched their equipment’s namely the ATR 42 and the ATR 72 that will fly the new connectivity route. It is claimed to be reliable and environmentally friendly.

From November 16, Silver Airways is offering flights directly from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Antigua with low travel rates announced by the airline. The launch campaign is in partnership with the ABTA giving 10% discount on tickets with one-way flights starting at just US$99.

The flights between Antigua and Puerto Rico will operate 4 times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays complementing another newly launched route to La Romana and Dominican Republic.

In 2018, silver airways acquired Seaborne Airways which was providing direct connectivity from Antigua to Puerto Rico. This launch of the fresh route signifies the revival of the connection.

The goal of the long-term project is to expand and interconnect the entire Caribbean. The intention is to expand all the way up to daily service.

Antigua and Barbuda is expecting more traffic to the country. The intention of the island is to let the people know that the twin island has a lot to offer and to encourage the people of Puerto Rico to come visit the destination.