Shooting reported during Kansas Super Bowl Parade, 22 injured, one dead

World: Around 22 people have been severely injured and one died in the shooting incident at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade in the United States. The incident terrified the attendees and created a chaotic situation around the venue.

However, the authorities issued the statement that the incident caused injury to eight to ten people and denied further comments. They mentioned that the situation is under control and further information will be released later.

According to the initial reports, the arrest was made by police officials and added that two were taken into custody over the connection to the incident. After that, the fans were rushed to exit the area and reach a safer place.

The incident happened at the end of the parade as someone shouted “Down, down, everybody down.” People started screaming and running, further creating chaos for the controllers to control the situation. After that, when the situation came slightly under control, people there heard the noise of the ambulances that were holding injured people.

Further, Lisa Augustine, spokesperson for Children’s Mercy Kansas City added that such incidents are heartbreaking and refused to comment on the situation of the injured people. The University of Kansas Health System added that they were treating people and would take time to say anything about the situation.

After the shooting, the police and firefighters took control of the area and emptied it with yellow tape. Players were also taken safely through the crowd on double-decker buses and the authorities added that they faced a problematic situation.

The incident caused disappointment among fans from across the globe as they demanded a proper investigation into the matter. They added that such incidents should not happen as people gather to celebrate and enjoy, but some criminals do not like happy faces, making them do such heinous things.

One commented,” Sad to say its a norm in that country, they have the highest mass shootings in the world, guess the wickedness they do to other nations just coming back to bite them.”

People expressed displeasure and said that due to these situations, people around the world fear attending such events which is annoying.

They also demanded proper justice and treatment for those people who got injured without any reason. They said that the shooters must be given significant punishment so that they would not be able to do this again.

The authorities also urged people to stay calm and cooperate with the police authorities so that a proper investigation could be laid.