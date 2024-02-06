Shooting attack at Kingston injures three men

Jamaica: Three men became the victims of the shooting while walking near a fruit shop in a drive-by along Brae Street in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica located on the southeastern coast of the island, on Monday, 5 February, around 1:30 pm. The three victims of the shooting are said to be lives on Brae Street and Paradise Street.

As per the reports, the incident of the Kingston shooting took place while the three victims were walking together on the street when, unexpectedly, a car approached, which was occupied by the unknown assailants at nearly 1:30 pm.

It is mentioned that the vehicles came to the victims, and the unknown men sitting in the vehicle who were armed with the firearms ambushed them in front of a fruit shop on the street and started firing in their direction. Straight after shooting the victims, the culprits fled from the place in their vehicle.

The incident of the shooting in Kingston at the three victims was immediately informed to the police department, in response to which the officers from the local police station took charge and went to the location of the crime.

After visiting the crime scene, the police officers saw the puddle of blood of the victims. Officers confirmed the report after enquiry and took control of the area to start the investigation and collect the clues left behind by assailants in a hurry and the items that could be used as evidence.

The injured victims of the shooting, who were bleeding from their gunshot wounds, were instantly transferred to the Kingston Public Hospital under medical observation for treatment. It is said that the injuries of the two victims are not life-threatening, and they are out of danger. On the other hand, one victim is still in critical condition.

The residents of the shooting area are in panic after the attack as they are worried about the safety and security measures taken by authorities in the region. The last time such an incident happened in the locality was in May month of last year, when three victims were shot and killed in a fatal attack.

The officers of the police department are conducting the investigation and inquiries to trace the suspects and arrest them and are also trying to figure out the motive of the culprits to attempt the shooting attack on the victims. The attack is also assumed to be part of the alleged conflict between gangs in the region.”

The residents of Kingston and the people living in the communities around the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the shooting incident of three victims.

People are saying, “Residences, especially innocent children of some of these war-torn inner city communities, are suffering from mental health issues. Jesus. We could not handle it. When will all these kinds of things end? It doesn’t feel safe to move out in the open now. Beware everybody. Take care of all.”

People also said, “No crime plan and the Jamaica eye system get blind, look into buying the shot spotter equipment so that the moment a shot is fired, the police can respond in a timely manner, all the hotspots are known by now, install surveillance cameras in all these areas and put a fine of 25 million dollars if any criminal damage this equipment, 25 million dollars or five years in prison.”