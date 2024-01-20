Shontae Alleyne-Clarke wins Barbados’s Junior Soca Monarch

Know here how 16-years-old Shontae Alleyne-Clarke paved the successful path in the pageants such as Junior Soca Monarch and Miss Teen

Barbados: A 16-year-old Shontae Alleyne-Clarke won the Junior Soca Monarch of Barbados. She showcased her talents, skills and hard work and paved the successful path in the pageantry.

Clarke has recently participated in the 41st edition of the Haynes Smith ‘Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant’ on 30th December at the St Kitts Marriott Resort.

Shontae was one of ten contestants vying for the title which went to Miss St Kitts and Nevis, but she proudly walked away with the ‘Best Theatrical Appearance’ Award after winning the ‘Best Costume’, ‘Best Speech’ and ‘Best Question and Answer’ category.

Shontae’s love for stage and performing has inspired her to get involved in both pageantry and calypso competitions. In 2019, she was the first runner-up in the ‘Barbados Junior Prince and Princess Pageant’, and she won the 6 to 12 age group category of the Richard Stoute Teen Talent Contest in 2018.

She then went on to win the Barbados Junior Monarch in 2019 and 2022, and last year, she won the 2023 Junior Soca Monarch competition. She was also first runner-up in ‘Baje to the World Season 2’ in 2022.

After competing in her first pageant, Shontae was inspired to continue in pageants as it helped her to step out of her comfort zone and gave her the tools to build her confidence and make her a better person.

Coming out of the regional pageant, Shontae stated that, “My overall experience was inspiring and heart warming as I was able to represent my island to the best of my ability and I was also able to take away a lot from the experience”.

The lower sixth-form student at Combermere School who aspires to become an International singer and humanitarian, gained six grade two passes and two grade one passes in her CSEC exams last June and she is now studying Law, Spanish and Literature at Combermere School.

Obviously very well-rounded and committed to excelling, Shontae is an articulate and outgoing young lady who enjoys writing, dancing, music and singing. She is a member of the Barbados Girl Guide Association, the Barbados National Youth Steel Orchestra, the President of the Combermere Student Council, and a youth leader.

She also has an interest in supporting the youth and that has led her to adopt a Primary School Student Council where she started a Homework Club for students to have a safe place to do homework after school.

Now back at school after her exciting vacation, Shontae admits that settling back into the academic mood was a bit tiring, but with scheduling, planning and excellent support from her parents and granny, Shontae is focused on her upcoming exams and her music.

“I can’t let my grades slide”, she told us, “But Crop Over is also coming up and I am getting ready to let go my music and I am also hoping to enter another pageant this year”.

A role model for young women in Barbados, Shontae is excellent proof of how academics blend with various activities as long as one is committed to working hard and reaching for the stars.