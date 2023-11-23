Shannon Keegan to swim 40 miles across Waitukubuli Sea Trail 

Shannon Keegan, Marathon Swimmer from USA is ready to brave the Caribbean’s first ever sea trail.

Roseau, Dominica: Shannon Keegan, Marathon Swimmer from USA is ready to brave the Caribbean’s first ever sea trail.

The distance she will cover by swimming is approximately 41 miles (66 km) as she will mark the swimming activity along the Waitukubuli Sea Trail.

Significantly, this will be the first ever marathon swimming to be attempted at the sea trail.

Moreover, the swimmer will head over to the journey on November 25 from Scottshead, Dominica. The journey will take around 20 to 24 hours for the completion.

Also, Shannon Keegon is connecting with the two partners for this journey which are:

Iconic Soufriere Outdoor Centre

H.H.V Whitchurch & Co Ltd

Probing ahead, the Waitukubuli Sea Trail is divided into 14 segments and offers the glance of coastal villages, cultural experiences, local eats and many more.

Not only this, the sea trail offers the views of unmatched cliffs of the Dominica as well.

Also, there are several other activities which are hosted at the place which includes snorkeling, hiking, river surfing and many more.

Considerably, the Waitukubuli Sea Trail also provides access to “The Morne Trois Pitons National Park” which is a UNESCO’s Heritage site.

Moving further, the citizens of Dominica appreciated the swimmer as well as such a long journey will be a true examination for testing her skills.

Netizens through social media sent their best wishes to Shannon Keegan, even said that she will set an example for others.

The citizen extended that this will also act as an action which can lead towards the progress of the nation.

Interestingly, some even revealed their excitement for the marathon by mentioning that they would love to be there to witness the amazing and super cool journey of the swimmer.

One even mentioned that they are so excited to look forward to the adventurous journey of Shannon Keegan.

