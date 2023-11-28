Shannon Keegan completes Waitukubuli Sea Trail, becomes first person

Renowned Marathon Swimmer Shannon Keegan has become the first person to complete the Caribbean’s first-ever dedicated Waitukubuli Sea Trail in Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: Renowned Marathon Swimmer Shannon Keegan has become the first person to complete the Caribbean’s first-ever dedicated Waitukubuli Sea Trail in Dominica. She took her 25 hours and 40 minutes to complete a 66km swim, spanning from Scott’s Head to Capuchin.

Her journey commenced at 12: 52 am from Scotts’ Head and finished at 2: 40 am with her arrival at Capuchin in Dominica.

The moment was captured for inscribing it in history. Shannon Keegan several congratulatory messages as social media was flooded with happiness due to her once-in-history achievement.

She made history by becoming the first person in the world to swim the entire Waitukubuli Sea Trail – a whopping 66 km, which is the length of Dominica.

The first congratulatory message was given by Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and said,” History has been made in Dominica.” He also shared glimpses of her completing the sea trial in the country.

Further, her accompany Nicole Morson also extended greetings to Swimmer and said that she was honoured to be part of the journey.

The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica also extended gratitude to the Soufriere Outdoor Centre (SOC) Team for playing a key role in making Shannon Keegan Historic Marathon Swim successful in Dominica.

As the pioneer founder of the Caribbean’s first-ever dedicated sea trail – the Waitukubuli Sea Trail, SOC has been charting new territories.

From being featured in TIMES Magazine, Conde Nast, Paddle TV, and most recently being highlighted in National Geographic’s The Cool List 2024, SOC has been putting Dominica on the map.

Now, with Shannon Keegan conquering the Waitukubuli Sea Trail, the SOC has made efforts to propel Dominica into a premier destination for open-water swimming.

Ministry said,” Thanks to your vision and dedication to adventure tourism and environmental protection. We are immensely proud.”

The 66km swim along the Waitukubuli Sea Trail in Dominica was a true test of skill and perseverance, all to raise ecological awareness of Dominica’s seas.

The Waitukubuli Sea Trail is the Caribbean’s first dedicated sea kayaking trail, divided into 14 segments. Each segment offers views of coastal villages, opportunities for rest, local eats, cultural experiences, and unmatched cliff views of Dominica from the sea.

Dominica is known for its agenda of promoting eco-tourism, and the historic feat will contribute to the island’s allure for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers.

The global community also applauded Shannon Keegan for her dedication, courage and achievement in conquering the sea trial.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region.