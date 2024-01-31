Shamar Joseph leads West Indies to win test match against Australia

West Indies: West Indies defeated Australia by eight runs in a test match after 27 years last week. The victory has been considered historic, with the credit given to speedster Shamar Joseph. He bowled with a broken toe and took 7 wickets with 68 runs on the second day.

Joseph was named player of the match and player of the series award for taking 13 wickets in the whole series of the test match between West Indies and Australia. The match was held at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane.

At first, the Australians were given the target of 216 runs to win the match in the second innings. However, the bowlers of the West Indies restricted them to 207 runs. With Shamar Joseph’s seven wickets, the team managed to secure the victory against Australia.

Notably, both teams will meet again in the three-match ODI series, which will commence on February 2, 2024, in Melbourne.

Shamar Joseph has been gaining huge appreciation for his performance in several matches that West Indies has played against England and Australia. In the first day of the test match against Australia, he played his maiden test series and scored 36 in the first innings.

He took Steve Smith’s most important wicket in the first innings and made his team play smoothly. It was Joseph’s first wicket haul in the test match against Australia.

Further, in the second day of the test match, he got a devastating hit on the toe, however, he came back stronger next morning. He took seven wickets in the match and led the team to win the match after 27 years. He secured the Player of the Match award with a 7-wicket haul.

Netizens reacted to the victory and expressed pleasure with the team’s advancement. They lauded the team’s performance and said that they should work hard to return to their previous champion status.

Further, they also appreciated Shamar Joseph for his performance in the match. While extending greetings, netizens congratulated to the player and said he should be supported by the entire region. One commented,” Congratulations Shamar, Best wishes to you on way forward, good luck for your toe to restore. You make history for BERBICE and GUYANA.”

Another commented, ”Team work is success. So my advice is you all work hard as brothers and corporate with each other’s be a team player and a jealous person.”

Besides this, the leaders of the Caribbean region have also extended greetings to the team and Shamar Joseph for the victory.

Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended wishes to the team and said,” An incredible win for our Men in Maroon. And what a special talent is Shamar Joseph. Congratulations to the West Indies team and thank you for the joy inspired by your stunning victory. Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge, we salute you.”

Keith Rowley also extended wishes to the team and said that the team is returning to its previous records.