Shamar Joseph becomes 10th player from West Indies to take 5 wickets in test

West Indies: Shamar Joseph became the 10th player of West Indies to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut in Australia. He also became the only player in test history to claim a five-wicket haul and score more than 30 with the bat on debut.

During his test match, he played 20 overs in which two remained maidens, received 94 runs and five wickets. Shamar Joseph left his job as a security guard to play cricket in January 2023, and after one year, in January 2024, he took a five-wicket haul on his Test debut.

Notably, he became the second West Indies bowler to take five wickets against Australia in a test match on debut. His name is Shamar Joseph, who hails from a village which received internet for the 1st time in 2018.

He started bowling using guavas and peaches due to a lack of facilities. Today, he made His debut against Australia and scored 36 runs batting at no.11 and in bowling he picked Steve Smith on the very 1st ball in international cricket.

Netizens have reacted to the achievements and extended best wishes to the players for their upcoming matches. Netizens said that Joseph played exceptionally well and prayed for a successful career ahead. One of them added,” In the entire cricket history, I don’t think any other cricketer in the world ever took five wickets and made 36 runs on debut.”

While extending wishes, netizens said,” Congratulations to you young man. All Guyana salutes you on your accomplishment. Blessings.” Others added,” Congratulations, young man; wishing you a bright future.”

One has also given advice to the player and said that the achievement is great, stay humble and keep doing good work. He added,” The Sky is the limit., stay Humble young man, and Congratulations are in Order.”

Others added that talent always develops into skill with hard work, so continue to work at his talent. He added,”Hope he has a prosperous career ahead.”

Besides this, he is a 10th cricketer who became the record holder in the test debut. The names of the other nine players of the West Indies who took five wickets in the test are as follows:

The first one is Hines Johnson, who took five wickets in the test match against England. During the matches, he received 55 runs in his overs. The second player on the list is ALF Valentine, who got 104 runs and took eight wickets against England in the test match.

The name of the third player is Jaswick Taylor, who got 109 runs and took five wickets in the test match against Pakistan. The fourth player is Lester King who got 46 runs with five wickets in the test match against India.

John Shepherd becomes the fifth player to take five wickets with 104 runs in the test match against England. Franklyn Rose was the sixth player with 100 runs and took six runs in the test match against India.

Nehemiah Perry was the seventh player to take five wickets in the 60 runs against Australia. In another test match against Sri Lanka, Fidel Edwards was the eighth player from West Indies to take five wickets with 36 runs.

Darren Sammy is the ninth player to take seven wickets with 66 runs in the test match against England.