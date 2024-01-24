Shaffick, Minshell bailed in senior citizen pension cheques fraud case

Shaffick and Minshell charged with fraud of documents and Senior Citizen Pension Cheques to obtain money got bailed on 23 January.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two men, Shaffick and Minshell, who were charged with fraud offences of fake documents and Senior Citizen Pension Cheques to obtain money in different cases, got bailed by the high court in the sum of $80,000 and $50,000, respectively, on Tuesday, 23 January.

The culprits of the Senior Citizen Pension Cheques fraud are identified as a 63-year-old man named Shaffick Abdool, who lives in Freeport, a town in the western part of Trinidad. Another culprit is a 55-year-old man named Minshell Khan, who lives in D’Abadie, a locality in the northern part of Trinidad.

As per the reports on the first case, the Senior Citizen Pension Cheques fraud Shaffick Abdool went to a supermarket in Cunupia on Saturday, 13 January, where the incident took place.

In the supermarket, Shaffick presented Senior Citizen Pension Cheques for encashing with his identity proof. The supermarket accepted the provided identity proof and cheques, and Shaffick was paid $3,500 for every submitted cheque. Allegedly, after the cross-checking, the provided documents by Shaffick were found to be fake.

It is also said that afterwards, Shaffick also visited one more grocery store in the neighbourhood where he again provided a fake identification card for an encahing cheque. In that store also, the documents found to be fake, for which police was immediately reported the fraud.

The officers from the Cunupia police department took charge in response to the report and arrested Shaffick under the fraud offences, and handed him over to the Fraud Squad. PC Thomas from the Fraud Squad charged Shaffick with related offences.

Shaffick was charged by the police with offences of using a fake national identification card of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and providing fake documents to obtain money. Under the same changes, Shaffick was presented in court, where he was granted bail in the amount of eighty thousand dollars.

The investigation of the particular case was conducted by the officers of the Fraud Squad, including Murray and Williams, with PC Ramkissoon, Kernahan, and Jointe, under the guidance of Superintendent Arnold Lutchman and Inspector Tricia Smith.

According to reports on another case, Senior Citizen Pension Cheques fraud Minshell Khan was arrested by the Fraud Squad officers in the supermarket on Tuesday, 16 January.

The officers were conducting enquiries related to the fraud when Minshell went to encash the cheque and provided his identity proof. It is said that the documents provided by Minshell were fake, and officers from the Fraud Squad arrested him on the spot.

Minshell was arrested and charged by PC Kernahan under the related fraud offences of carrying a fake national identity card of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and using fake documents to obtain money. Minshell was granted bail by the court in the amount of fifty thousand dollars.

By observing the rapid cases of fraud related to Senior Citizen Pension Cheques, like Shaffick and Minshell, the Fraud Squad department is advising the business outlets to be aware with the document verification and in the circulation of the cheques and its encashment.

The authorities are also investigating the case of printing fake identification cards with government authorisation, which is leading to multiple crimes in the nation.