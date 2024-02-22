Seville Heights: 17-year-old boy died in fatal shooting attack

17-year-old boy lost his life in a fatal shooting by unknown assailants on the roadway at Seville Heights in Saint Ann on 20 February.

Jamaica: A 17-year-old boy lost his life in a fatal shooting by unknown assailants on the roadway at Seville Heights in Saint Ann, a parish in the northern part of Jamaica, on the night of Tuesday, 20 February. The number of suspects involved in the fatal shooting is not confirmed.

The deceased victim of the fatal shooting in Seville Heights is identified with the name of DeShawn Gordon, who was also commonly known as Shawn D. The victim boy, Gordon, lived at Seville Heights of Saint Ann parish.

As per the reports, the incident of the fatal shooting attack on the victim took place on the day while the boy was out on his way and heading towards a shop in the neighbourhood. The victim boy was at his home with his family at the time of night before he left to get some items from the shop.

While he was on the way, the suspects went to the place and approached him who were armed with firearms. It is assumed that after a confrontation the suspects pulled the firearm and fired in the direction of the victim which eventually took his life. The suspects fled from the place of the shooting immediately after the attack.

The incident of the fatal shooting attack on the victim was noticed by the residents of the neighbourhood who suddenly heard multiple sounds of explosions. While searching for the reason for the loud explosions, the residents discovered the victim boy lying down on the roadway.

The police department was instantly informed about the incident of the fatal shooting attack on the victim boy. In response to the report, the police officers from the local police station took charge and went to the place of the shooting attack.

After visiting the crime scene, the police officers took the area under control to start the early investigation and to collect the potential evidence after confirming the report of the shooting.

The emergency health services were also reported about the incident of the shooting to receive medical assistance. The victim boy who was bleeding from his head through the gunshot wound was instantly transferred to the Saint Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital for treatment under medical observation.

After all the efforts of the medical staff, the teenage victim of the shooting was not able to survive and was declared dead officially.

The officers from the Saint Ann’s Bay Criminal Investigation Branch are conducting the investigation and inquiries into the case to find the clues that could help to trace the suspects involved in the fatal shooting attack on the teenage boy. The reason for the attack is also not known yet.

The local people of Seville Heights and the residents of the communities around the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the incident of the fatal shooting attack on a teenage victim who took his life.

People are saying, “How much deeper can Jamaica descend into chaos from this avalanche of criminality? No one or nothing alive is safe in Jamaica. It has become a confluence of barbaric criminal evolution.”

People also said, “Only when the citizens of Jamaica come to their senses in recognising that each and all of them lives are in grave danger to this unyielding criminality before we begin to see serious change. They killing babies, young boys and girls, and women. And we know, any nation that kills it girls and women is a doomed place.”