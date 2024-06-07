Severe Rainfall, thunderstorms to cause flooding in Bahamas

The unsettled weather with severe rainfall and thunderstorms has been predicted for the Bahamas as the troughing at the surface and in the upper levels combined with a moist and airmass

The residents are asked to remain vigilant in the upcoming three days as the waterspout activities and severe thunderstorms could lead to bad conditions. The heat wave is also expected for the Bahamas which will remain at its peak during the sunshine hours and the citizens are asked to remain indoors to avoid contact with the heat wave.

In addition to that, an advisory of gusty winds, and higher seas has also been issued for the Bahamas due to the chances of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The winds are likely to remain south to southwest at 10 to 15 knots, falling light and variable at times.

According to the Met Department, the weather in the Bahamas is likely to remain partly cloudy to cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for most of the times. On Saturday, the showers will be locally heavy and thunderstorms will get strong to severe for several periods as the gusty winds and higher seas can be expected.

On Sunday, the weather will remain partly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. The advisory for the gusty winds and higher seas will remain in effect in the Bahamas due to the location of the winds which will remain South to Southwest at 10 to 15 knots.

Meanwhile, the tropics will remain at the time and the Tropical Cyclone formation is not expected during the next seven days in the Bahamas. Further, the risks of the flood are elevated due to prolonged and locally heavy rainfall.

The residents of the low-lying and flood-prone areas are advised to remain vigilant and adopt the cautious approach against the inclement weather conditions.