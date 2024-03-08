Seven-year-old girl breaks record in U-9 girls’ division cricket ball throw at NAPSAC

A child who is seven years old recently set a new record of 18.10 metres in the Under-9 girls’ division cricket ball throws at the National Primary School Athletics Championship field events competitions in Barbados.

A girl named Yazmyn has represented Happy Vale Montessori School and showcased her skills in the NAPSAC field competition. Barbados Children Directory recognized the achievement of the girl and said, ”At the recent NAPSAC field events competition, Yazmyn who recently turned seven, set a new record of 18.10 meters in the under-9 girls’ division cricket ball throw when she represented Happy Vale Montessori School.”

Weeks before NAPSAC, Yazmyn won the girls’ under-11 singles title in the Joseph Gordon Junior National Badminton Championships.

She teamed up with Jasmine Hope to win the girls’ under-11 doubles title and claimed a third gold in that tournament when she teamed up with Liam Bruce to win the mixed doubles.

In August last year, this talented young lady represented Barbados on the Barbados Junior Badminton team at the 2023 CAREBACO Championships in Trinidad and Tobago where she won her first gold medal in the under-11 girls’ singles at those games at the tender age of six.

She also won a silver medal in the doubles competition when she teamed with Jasmine Hope and another silver medal in the mixed doubles when she partnered with Anik Price-Soudattt.

Netizens expressed pleasure and said that the girl is exceptional and that the government should support her in her career so that she would shine in the sports sector. Many also demanded scholarships for girls and said that education should be free.

One commented, ”Congratulations to Yazmyn for her achievement, this is great as her dedication in such as small age is exceptional. We appreciate you and pray for the best career opportunities ahead.”

They added that the girl is amazing and an inspiration for other sports athletes of Barbados who are seeking to enhance their careers in the sporting sector.