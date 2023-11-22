Seven cruises to dock in Dominica this week

Every day, the cruise will bring around 1000 to 2000 passengers to Dominica, enhancing the tourism industry

Roseau, Dominica: Seven cruise ships will dock in the ports of Dominica from November 21 to November 24, 2023. These cruise lines will bring a huge chunk of tourists to the shores of the country, embracing the beauty of the nature island.

Every day, the cruise will bring around 1000 to 2000 passengers to Dominica, enhancing the tourism industry. The Ministry of Tourism announced the schedule of the cruise season 2023-2024.

Schedule of Dominica cruise line

MS Insignia : The cruise will dock on the port of Roseau Cruise Ship Berth on November 21, 2023. The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 777. The ship will make people witness the beauty of Dominica.

: The cruise will dock on the port of Roseau Cruise Ship Berth on November 21, 2023. The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 777. The ship will make people witness the beauty of Dominica. MV Evrima : Dominica will welcome MV Evrima on November 21, 2023, at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth. The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 1000.

: Dominica will welcome MV Evrima on November 21, 2023, at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth. The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 1000. MV Spirit of Discovery : The MV Spirit of Discovery will voyage on the shores of Dominica on November 22, 2023. The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 999. The tourists will enjoy the beauty of the Nature Isle on Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

: The MV Spirit of Discovery will voyage on the shores of Dominica on November 22, 2023. The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 999. The tourists will enjoy the beauty of the Nature Isle on Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. MV Viking Sea : The cruise ship will make an inaugural call on November 22, 2023. The cruise ship will dock on Woodbridge Bay Port of Dominica. The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 1000.

: The cruise ship will make an inaugural call on November 22, 2023. The cruise ship will dock on Woodbridge Bay Port of Dominica. The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 1000. MV Mein Schiff 4 : Dominica will welcome the cruise ship on November 23, 2023. The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 2506. The port of the cruise is Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

: Dominica will welcome the cruise ship on November 23, 2023. The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 2506. The port of the cruise is Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. MV Vista : The cruise ship will make an inaugural call in Dominica on November 24, 2023. The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 1250. The port for the docking of the cruise ship is Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

: The cruise ship will make an inaugural call in Dominica on November 24, 2023. The passenger capacity of the cruise ship is 1250. The port for the docking of the cruise ship is Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. MV Eurodam: Dominica will welcome the cruise ship on November 24, 2023. The port for the docking of the cruise ship is Woodbridge Bay Port. The passenger capacity of the ship is 2104.

Last week, Dominica welcomed four cruise ships on its shores with the passenger capacity of 2000.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com