Seven charged for physical confrontation with Westmoreland police

Jamaica: Seven men are now charged who were arrested by police officers from the Westmoreland parish department for involving in physical encounters with the cops and other offences after a confrontation over playing loud music in the vehicle along Whitehall, a settlement, on the morning of Sunday, 10 March, around 6:50 am.

The suspects who were arrested along Whitehall on the day were all belonging to Westmoreland, a parish in the western part of Jamaica. The culprits are charged with the committed offences, including assaulting the police officer, breaching the laws, obstructing the police, and others.

The police department shared the reports on the incident which disclosed that the act took place on the day at about 6:50 am. The action was taken by the police officers in response to the report against the suspect for playing loud music.

The law enforcement officers took charge and went to the mentioned location in the complaint. On the scene, the police officers spotted the suspected men who were playing loud music on a speaker occupying a motor vehicle.

After confirmation of the complaint, the police officers approached the group of suspects and took action under their authority by identifying themself and the reason for being in the place. They straight away asked the group to provide their identification with other instructions.

It is said that the group overruled the instruction given by the police officers after which the argument took place and later turned into a physical confrontation. The group of suspects launched an assault on the officers which elevated the situation.

After the physical confrontation, the police were able to take control of the situation by taking edge over the culprits and taken them into custody. After the suspects are charged with the offences they committed on the day, they are expected to be taken for hearing in the court soon.

The police officers are now urging the local people of the communities around the nation to be attentive as a good citizens of what is happening around them and never hesitate to take help of the police. They say, if anyone observes anything out of order anywhere which can cause the damage to social balance, kindly inform about it to the near police station. They also asked people to cooperate with the on-duty officers.