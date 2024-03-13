Seven athletes from Barbados meets qualifying standards for CARIFTA Games 2024

Seven athletes from Barbados have qualified for CARIFTA Games 2024 which will be held in Grenada over the Easter weekend.

Barbados: Seven athletes from Barbados have qualified for CARIFTA Games 2024 which will be held in Grenada over the Easter weekend. These athletes met the qualifying standards at the trials at St Vincent and the Grenadines last weekend.

Notably, thirty athletes from Barbados attended the St Vincent and the Grenadines junior nationals last weekend, compliments of the Athletic Association of Barbados (AAB). The gesture gave the CARIFTA hopefuls a chance to compete on a synthetic track before CARIFTA.

Some of the athletes including, Kiami-Rae Offord, Ashlyn Simmons, Aniya Nurse, Aidan Moore, and Aragorn Straker were already qualified for the games which came off at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in Grenada over the Easter weekend.

An additional two athletes, Chanecia Bryan and Yazid Daniel both of Combermere School met the qualifying standards while in St Vincent.

Chanecia Bryan 15, qualified in the under-17 girls 800 metres when she won that race in 2.19.95 minutes at the St Vincent Beach National Stadium just under the CARIFTA qualifying time of 2:20 minutes.

Yazid Daniel met the qualifying standards for the under-20 boys 200m when he clocked 21.34 seconds dipping under the required mark of 21.40 seconds. He was third in that race in which Aragorn Straker placed second in 21.06 seconds and he also qualified for the event.

The athletes who took the trip included, Chanecia Bryan, Dayna Skeete, Lashay Wilkinson, Leemiah London, Aniya Nurse, Tia Applewhaite, and Kiami-Rae Offord who are in the under-16 girls division. In the under-17 boys division, Jahkye Brewster, Aidan Moore, Geovanny Lee, Luke McIntyre and Dahrion Belgrave took the trip.

The under 20 girls included, Ashlyn Simmons, Ariel Archer, Kelescia Downes, Zakiya Hunte and Keila Bentham while the boys in that division were Brendon Hinds, Daniel Duncan, Aragorn Straker, Kymali Maynard, Tylan Mayers, Yazid Daniel, Kaden Dowrich-Roach, Aaron Massiah Aaron Morris, Juquan Pilgrim, Jaden Bowen, Ke’iron Haynes and Nikolai Clarke.