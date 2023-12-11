‘Serenade of the Seas’ begins its world tour of 274 nights

Ultimate World Cruise Serenade of the Seas by Royal Caribbean begins its long journey of 274 nights on Sunday from Miami, Florida.

It was a great moment in the cruise industry and also among travellers around the world when Serenade of the Seas left the shores of Miami for the much-anticipated Ultimate World Cruise.

Serenade of the Seas is the crown jewel in the Royal Caribbean fleet of luxury cruises, which is greatly loved by cruise travellers around the world.

The journey on this cruise is nothing like another of 274 nights around the globe, covering seven seas all at once, which is a promising experience that stays for a lifetime.

Serenade of the Seas cruise visits 150 destinations across 65 countries while exploring the 11 greatest wonders around the world, making it a complete journey.

For those who always look to explore the world all the way, the Ultimate World Cruise comes with an itinerary like nothing else.

People travelling with the Serenade of the Seas will get the opportunity to witness the beauty of multiple destinations, which is a great offer for world travellers.

The grand ship goes through the iconic landmarks of Europe to the mesmerising landscapes of Asia and the diverse set of locations filled with the richness of cultures, histories, and natural wonders across the globe.

From the ancient wonder of Machu Picchu and the architectural marvels of Petra to the beauty of Antarctica, Serenade of the Seas serves the wanderlust even of the most seasoned travellers.

The Ultimate World Cruise was announced by the Royal Caribbean two years ago, which came with great excitement within the cruise community.

Since the time of the announcement, travellers of the seas kept on waiting for the opportunity to ride on this epic cruise and get over the oceans.

Visitors got the unique option to book the full Ultimate World Cruise journey with vast facilities for the 274-night adventure.

The four types of expeditions were provided to travellers and were designed to take care of a variety of preferences of individuals, allowing them to choose from a range of destinations as per their needs, which helped traveller to find their perfect voyage.

Serenade of the Seas cruise is a gem of the cruise world with 57 destinations included for the first time by Royal Caribbean. The cruise promises to visit the undiscovered boundaries and bring new possibilities to reality.

Serenade of the Seas is looked forward by everyone as the pioneer of new ventures in the industry, which is to transform the experience of a journey on the seabed, making it extraordinary from just ordinary.

All the way from the Arctic Circle on the north to the tip of southern Africa, Serenade of the Seas is promised to leave an unforgettable mark on the hearts and minds of all visitors.