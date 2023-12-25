Secretary General Patricia Scotland addresses the Commonwealth as 2023 draws to a close

Patricia Scotland addresses Commonwealth citizens via a video message, wishing them well as the New Year gets closer

Secretary General Patricia Scotland addressed Commonwealth Nations via a video message, speaking about the initiatives that have been taken collectively to address the many issues that the world is currently facing.

She highlighted the fact that the world is in a precarious position today as it faces a multitude of threats such as global economic, environmental and security crises. The current economic climate is also often unstable, leading to unforeseen consequences that nations have to be prepared for preemptively.

Patricia Scotland explained that she, along with fellow leaders, are cognizant of the drastic effects of climate change as they have exposed the world to the effects of heat, droughts, storms, floods, fires and rising sea levels.

Over the past couple of years, the world has also been exposed to chaos and instability brought about by conflicts which might be distant in the case of some nations, yet have the ability to influence nations the world over.

In the face of such threats and hurdles, Patricia Scotland believes that the 56 nations and 2.5 billion people who make up the commonwealth have shown a great degree of solidarity, not just within the community but with the international fraternity as well.

Secretary General Scotland believes it is down to their resolve and collective action that commonwealth nations have been able to navigate through many of the tests that the world presents with today.

Another positive development was the celebration of the ‘Year of Youth’ by the Commonwealth, which inspired the community and brought hope and energy to its endeavours.

Commonwealth leaders also came together for the coronation of King Charles, a monumental event, not just for the United Kingdom but the community as a whole. Leaders used this opportunity to make the resolve that they will work together towards establishing a sustainable and resilient future for the 1.5 billion strong youth population of the Commonwealth.

According to Patricia Scotland, the community wishes to tackle challenges in the future by taking collective action, while emphasizing upon the critical role of innovation and progress.

With that in mind, the Commonwealth is looking to prioritize the sectors of health, education and youth empowerment at a social level. It will also work towards achieving the goals of sustainability and resilience in the sectors of energy, infrastructure and trade.

The Secretary General also highlighted the fact that 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the Modern Commonwealth, a community that helps connect one-third of humanity, bringing it under a united banner.

King Charles himself stated that he was looking forward to the positive work that the Commonwealth can do and its potential for good, pushing on to greater heights through ambition and unity.

The next meeting between the Commonwealth’s Head of States will be held in Samoa, an event that Secretary General Patricia Scotland and other dignitaries are looking forward to.

She ended the video by wishing everyone a peaceful and happy season ahead as the holiday season celebrations begin in most parts of the world.