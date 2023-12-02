Seacliff Dominica enjoys sea dip at Passion Catamaran

Seacliff Dominica had a great whales and deep sea dip on December 1, 2023 at the Passion Catamaran, Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: Seacliff Dominica had a great whales and deep sea dip on December 1, 2023 at the Passion Catamaran, Dominica.

They had the beautiful and amazing experience of watching the exalted sperm whales from so close and then getting a dip in the deep sea.

All the snapshots taken at the spot while having the amazing experience were captured by a very talented photographer, Matt Arquey.

Interestingly, his incredible work impressed the seacliff so much that in their experience sharing post, even mentioned that people can book the photographer for themselves as well to have an amazing underwater photo session.

“Their work is really remarkable,” mentioned seacliff. Also, the photographer can be booked through the great tour experience app pelagic trips.

The explorers even extended their thanks to Sam for inviting them on her research based trip. She is studying Dominica’s Sperm whales for the thesis. Also Andrew Armour, presented his leadership and helped with the knowledge of whale population in the research.

Further, Sam and Gabriel with the government’s permit got in the water with the sperm whales.

Moreover, the invited explorers got an opportunity to watch the Moby Dick gigantic shapes gliding under the water and spout.

Excitingly, the capture of the iconic tail ‘fluke’ is so magical, Sam and Gabriel did that so deep on giant squid for 45 minutes.

Then, the explorers experienced the jump into the water over 2000 feet deep. Also, a magical scene got eye witnessed by him watching the jumping of Louie’s small body.

“As we sailed home, I pinched myself to think what a ‘regular’ weekend in Dominica can sometimes look like,” said seacliff.

This presented the wonderful experience they had at an amazing and exciting tour.

Under the social media post, even one of the citizens presented a worthy opinion for the wonderful site.

“What a joyous site and I love the way that you minimalism the touristry out of respect for the indigenous whales and purpose. You are truly blessed,” quoted a citizen.

