Seabourn Ovation to cruise around Caribbean for 13 nights at £4, 849 per person

Caribbean: The package of 13 cruise nights onboard Seabourn Ovation for trips around the Caribbean destination has been unveiled. Starting on November 30, 2024, the vessel will provide comfort, luxury, and elegance throughout the trip at £4,849 per person.

The cruise ship will navigate through the Caribbean destinations such as Bridgetown in Barbados, Port Elizabeth in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Roseau in Dominica, Carambola Beach of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Oranjestad in Aruba, Kralendijk in Bonaire, Willemstad in Curacao and Charlotteville in Trinidad and Tobago.

The cruise tour is promised to be the perfect opportunity to explore the breathtaking destinations of the Caribbean region and enrich their travel experience. The travellers will be provided with a chance to spend the first two nights with a pre-cruise stay at Sea Breeze Beach House, Barbados.

They will have ample time to explore Bridgetown and the stay in the classic standard room will be included in the cruise ship tour package.

After that, the tourists will set off on their 10-night cruise and spend a future night in Barbados on a post-cruise stay to complete their Caribbean voyage. The ship will be all-inclusive while onboard the ship.

Besides this, the package will also include a one-night post-cruise stay at Saint Peters Bay, Barbados in a Bedroom Premium Beachfront Room with breakfast daily. There will be private transfers throughout the cruise tours. The return flights from London Heathrow with Virgin Atlantic will also be included in the tour package.

Prices will be based on per person and two adults who will share the package. All accommodations are subject to availability and change. The tourists can book the package until November 28, 2024, as it will be valid for departure. The price will be corrected at the time of publishing and the airport taxes will also be included.

Along with that, all flight-inclusive holidays are ATOL protected.

Seabourn Ovation is known for its full energy and unparalleled excitement with its exceptional offerings including luxurious stays, parks, decks and dining options.