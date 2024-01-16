Schools Sports Meets 2024 set to return to Nevis, know schedule

The Department of Sports of Nevis also announced the schedule of the sports meet and stated that it will take place at different sporting fields.

Nevis: The Schools Sports Meets 2024 is all set to return to Nevis from February 9 to March 27 2024. The meet will be presented by the Concerned Citizens Movement and Sports Department to celebrate the athletic spirit of the students.

The Department of Sports of Nevis also announced the schedule of the sports meet and stated that it will take place at different sporting fields. The sports meet is the annual athletic games and larger events held in Nevis.

The meet is known for bringing thousands of supporters, each passionate about their school at one platform to showcase their skills. Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley also extended his support to the sports meet and invited the Nevisians to support the students of different schools.

Premier Brantley said that sports is the platform to support the students and enhance their personality and skills. It helps them to grow in several spheres of life.

Schedule of Schools Sports Meet 2024

From 9 Feb to 29 Feb, the sports meet of different schools will take place at Nevis Athletics Stadium.

The first meet will take place at Nevis Athletics Stadium for the students of Charlestown Secondary on February 9, 2024. The meeting will start at 2: 00 pm. Gingerland Secondary School will participate in the sports meet on February 15, 2024, at Nevis Athletics Stadium. The start time of the meet will be 2: 30 pm.

The Charlestown Primary will participate in a sports meet on February 20, 2024, at 12:30 pm. IVOR Walters Primary will send their students on February 21, 2024 at 1:00 pm. The students of Elizabeth Pemberton Primary will take part in the sports meet on February 22, 2024 at 1: 00 pm.

Nevis Academy will take part in the sports meet on February 27, 2024 at 12: 00 m and the students of Joycelyn Liburd Primary will also be part of the meet on February 29, 2024 at 12: 45pm.

The Students of St James’ Primary will have to take part in the sports meet on March 5, 2024 at SJPS Field. The meet will start at 12: 30 pm. Maude Crosse Preschool will play for the meet at ETW Park on March 5, 2024 at 12: 00 pm.

The students of St Thomas’ Primary will play for the meet at Nevis Athletics Stadium on March 6, 2024 at 1: 00 pm.

Other schedule

On March 7: Cecele Browne Integrated School at Nevis Athletics Stadium (1:00 pm)

On March 8: Violet O. Jeffers- Nicholls Primary at VOJN Field (12:00 pm)

On March 8: Gingerland Preschool at Hard Times Playfied (12:30 pm)

On March 12: V and J’s Preschool at ETW Park (1:00 pm)

On March 13: Maude Crosse Preparatory at Nevis Athletics Stadium (12:00 pm)

On March 14: Naomi’s Preschool at Stps Playfield (1:00 pm)

On March 15: Montessori Academy at Bath Playfield (10:00 am)

On March 15: Inez France Preschool at Stps Playfield (12:30 pm)

On March 20: Combermere Preschool at Vojn Playfield (1:00 pm)

On March 26: Charlestown Preschool at ETW Park (1:30 pm)

On March 27: St John’s Preschool at Bath Playfield (1:00 pm)

Besides this, the High Schools Championship of Nevis will take place from 9 to 10 March 2024 at Nevis Athletics Stadium. While, the Nevis Inter-Primary School Championship will be held on April 3, 2024, at Nevis Athletics Stadium.