School of twins, Jamaica has 30 sets of twins, 1 set of triplets

Jamaica: The Old Harbour High School of Jamaica has gained the title of “School of twins” as it consists of 30 sets of twins and one set of triplets. The unique situation came into the limelight after Principal Linto Weir said that he had never experienced this before in his 28 years.

He said,” So over the years, we have seen many twins, but it’s the first we’re seeing this magnitude in terms of number. When I worked at Teishos Golan before, Teishos Golan had quite a number of twins as well. And when you look at Teishos Golan, Teishos Golan is only 12 miles from Old Harbour School. So I am not too sure what it is within this environment itself that would have allowed for us to have so many twins.”

The principal further noted that it comes with its own challenges, which the school has made policy changes to accommodate. He said that the parents have come to them to say to them that they have a set of twins here.

Speaking on the fees, the principal added that when they find the situation with twins, they only ask the parents to pay for one of them. He said, ”Let us say, for example, school fees, we ask them just to pay for one of them, Examination fee, we try to fees, we try to meet them, and they pay for one.”

He further added that in the case of triplets, they ask them to pay for two.

The principal also explained the challenges faced by teachers while recognising the twins and said that just a while ago, a teacher got confused that she had one of the boys in her class, but another one is one who showed up, and the one goes to another place, making her take time in finding out.

About their academic performance, the principal added,” Normally, you would find one challenge and one who is very academically good. But that set, it was both of them. But we served them and we had to have a serious partnership with the parents to the point where the parents had to come in on a weekly basis to sit in the classroom with those boys.”

On the suspension experience, the principal added that the teacher stress the importance of respecting each twin’s individuality, but also, there is a special twin bond. Hence, they chose to put them in two different seats as they found out that there is always one that is more talkative than the other.

And so the one that is more talkative, he tends to be the one that is domineering, who takes over everything. So, in a classroom like that, they tend to separate them and then assist them and give them according to how they are learning.