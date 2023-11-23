School Girl says toxic relationship made mosquito to haunts her 

A school going girl breaks up with her boyfriend because she started finding the relationship toxic.

While stating the story, she added that initially she had no interest in the relationships while her best friend made her feel for him.

She highlighted that even this was not easy for him to make her towards him. However, he did every possible thing which can build feelings for him.

Moreover, “he used to comment “queen” on every post, and used to send Tiramisu. When this did not work, boyfriend even cleaned the fans of my home on Diwali,” said the girl.

Further, the girl added that all this made her say yes for dating and everything was going so smoothly for a certain period of time.

Although, after a few months, toxic traits started reflecting. She said he stopped reacting to the reels I sent him.

She even mentioned that he started changing the songs that she used to play on the BTS.

Also, he stopped taking care of me as Virat takes care of Anushka (an Indian cricket player and an Indian Bollywood actress).

Probing ahead, she said she finally broke with him the day he asked their mutual friend for a movie screening.

She just lost all her temper after she got to know he asked her for this. While, when she asks him to watch the series, he gives excuses of unit tests.

“Such traits made me so angry that I could not stop myself from slapping him,” mentioned the girl.

So, she went to his class and slapped him. While she slapped, there was a mosquito on his cheek. She then saw the dead mosquito stick to her hand.

She extended that it has been 2 days since she slapped him but still the mosquitos come in her dreams and haunt her like they will give her dengue as revenge.

