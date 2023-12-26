Schedule of MV Apple Syder Legend ferry announced for Nevis

The schedule of MV Apple Syder Legend on the route Charlestown Pier, Nevis, to and from Basseterre Ferry Terminal, St Kitts has been announced.

Nevis: The schedule of MV Apple Syder Legend on the route Charlestown Pier, Nevis, to and from Basseterre Ferry Terminal, St Kitts has been announced. The ferry will sail for three days into the twin-island Federation.

The ferry docked on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis on Christmas Day, bringing tourists on the festive occasion. The ferry has sailed from Nevis to St Kitts four times on Monday and enhanced the Christmas vibes throughout the nation.

Firstly, the ferry started its journey from Nevis at 7:30 am and came to the Basseterre Ferry Terminal, St Kitts, at 8:45 pm. The second journey of the ferry started at 10:30, with its departure from Charlestown Pier at 10: 30 am.

It has reached to St Kitts at 11: 30 am. Further, the third sailing journey of the ferry started at 12: 30 pm in Nevis and finished at 3: 30 pm in St Kitts.

The sailing of the ferry for Christmas day was finished at 4: 30 pm in Nevis and at 6: 00 pm in St Kitts.

Additionally, MV Mark Twain will start its journey from Nevis to St Kitts on December 26, 2023. It will be celebrated as Jouvert Morning as the parade of the national carnival- Sugar Mas 52 will also commence today.

The ferry will depart from Nevis at 3:00 pm and reach St Kitts at 3:45 am in its first round. In the second round, the ferry will depart from Charlestown Pier at 5:00 pm and come to the shores of St Kitts at 5:15 am.

The third round of the ferry will start at 7:00 am from Nevis and finish in St Kitts at 8:00 pm. The next journey will start at 10: 00 am and finish at 11: 30 am. Other timings for the ferry journey from Nevis to St Kitts will be 12: 30 to 3: 00 pm and 4: 30 pm to 6: 00 pm respectively.

For the last day, the timings for the journey by ferry from Nevis to St Kitts will start at 7: 30 am and finsih at 7: 00 pm.

The in-between timings are:

In Nevis, the ferry will depart at 7:30 am, 9:30 am, 12:00 pm, 2:30 pm and 6:00 pm and sail five times. In St Kitts, the ferry will depart at 8:45 pm, 10:30 pm, 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm and 7:00 pm.