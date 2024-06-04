Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms predicted for Dominica

A chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms has been predicted for Dominica for the upcoming days, as per the met department.

Roseau, Dominica: A chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms has been predicted for Dominica for the upcoming days, as per the met department. The weather will remain mostly cloudy with the expectations of sprinkles across the nation.

Dominica Meteorological Service outlined that the tropical wave is approaching tonight which has surged the chances of increased showers and instability. The disturbance in the weather system will also create the chances of cloudy skies and make people keep an umbrella handy.

The weather will remain unstable in the upcoming days as the tropical wave will create a rough system for Dominica with severe thunderstorms and other watersprout activities. In addition to that, the mostly cloudy with slightly hazy showers and isolated thunderstorms have been predicated for Tuesday in the country.

For Wednesday, the met department stated that partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with scattered showers with the chance of isolated thunderstorms are also expected in Dominica. The winds will remain between 1.0 to 2.0m and then 3.0 to 7.0 ft which will cause the severe thunderstorm in the country.

Furthermore, the met department asked the residents to remain vigilant while traversing the areas prone to flooding, and landslides. The chances of falling rocks have also increased and the residents are asked to remain alert and exercise caution. The dust haze is also expected to remain minimal which will also offer some relief for those with respiratory sensitivities.

Dominica Met Department added that the weather will cause disturbance across the area and asked the people to adopt precautionary measures during the tough times. Seas will also remain slight to moderate with waves peaking near 7ft and the speed of the winds is reported between 1.0 to 1.5 m.

As per the weather updates, there are chances of the partly cloudy and hazy with a few showers in Dominica which will provide scattered showers.