Scarborough: Man found guilty for illegal possession of revolver

Trinidad and Tobago: A 35-year-old man was found guilty in the case of possessing a revolver and ammunition without any permission in a virtual hearing before Master Sarah De Silva of the High Court in Scarborough on Monday, 18 March.

The culprit was caught by the police officers with a revolver during an exercise along the main road of Mt Grace, in the vicinity of Harmony Hall Junction of Scarborough, a town on the island of Tobago, on Thursday, 14 March.

The identity of the culprit is disclosed to be Bruce McClean, who is a fisherman by profession and lives along the main road of Mason Hall, a village on the island of Tobago. The culprit, Bruce McClean, will be sentenced for the committed offences on Thursday, 4 April.

As per the sources, the victim was caught with an illegal revolver by a team of police officers from the Scarborough Criminal Investigations Department who were on a search exercise under the guidance of Sergeant Jonas on the day.

The police report says that the suspect was spotted by the officers while he was travelling along the main road around 10:30 pm and struck the police operation. The police officers found something suspicious with the man and tried to do an inquiry on the spot.

In response to the police officer’s approach to him, the suspect attempted to escape from the place which failed. After a small chase, the police officers held the man and searched him. The officers examined the bag he was carrying with him at the time.

Reportedly, in the bag, detectives found an illegal firearm that was possessed by the suspect without any license. With the firearm, which was a revolver of 0.38 calibre, police found four counts of 0,38 ammunition.

The illegal possession of a revolver took the suspect, Bruce McClean, immediately into police custody in Scarborough. The man was held, and eventually, on the date of Friday, 15 March, he was charged under the relevant offences he committed and caught for.

Under the same charges laid on him, the accused was taken for a virtual appearance in front of the Master of the high court where he was declared guilty of the committed crimes after hearing arguments. Now, it is to be seen what sentence he will be given for the offences on the date of the verdict next month.