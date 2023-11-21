Savannah Grace, author of Sihpromatum- I grew my boobs in China visits Saint Lucia

Savannah Grace, a woman from Canada is traveling all countries to become the first Canadian woman to do so.

Savannah Grace, a woman from Canada is traveling all countries to become the first Canadian woman to do so.

A young, sensational woman was born and nurtured in Vancouver, Canada. However, she has been living in the Netherlands for 12 years.

She is the best selling travel author, also a founder of The Road Less Traveled Twitter Chat.

Considerably, the series Sihpromatum launched by her gained great readership, includes two versions with very attractive names:

I grew my Boobs in China

Backpacks and Bra Straps

Moreover, the Third version “Rusty Tracks and Booby Traps” is yet to come, and seems so interesting to read by its name.

Interestingly, she started documenting her travels when she was just 14 and started this on her family travel blogs.

Even her family is involved in traveling and inspires people to explore the world.

Significantly, they all together as a family have visited about 80 countries and collectively have visited more than 175 countries.

Recently, Savannah Grace traveled to the beautiful Island Saint Lucia, and found it so beautiful.

She explored all the attractions of the country including all lush green rainforests, beaches, waterfalls and many more.

The country even has many resorts which offer the tourists best facilities to stay along with the beautiful views.

Also, Savannah Grace highlighted that she could not wait to host the tour to the island with her family.

Her such statement evidently states how much she loved the region, Saint Lucia.

She stayed at beautiful Marigot Bay, filmed Dr Doo Little and Oprah’s house sits up on the hill and enjoyed the greatest spot in the bay that is JJs hotel ship.

She even shared the beautiful glimpses for her from the journey on social media.

“I love the small island vibe where everyone knows everyone,” she quoted.

Chloe Wilson, a distinguished graduate from Stanford University, pursued her passion in Environmental Science with outstanding academic achievements. Chloe found her calling in environmental activism and journalism, aiming to raise awareness about climate change and sustainable practices. contact@associatestimes.com