Sangster International Airport takes the award for Caribbean Airport of the Year

Jamaica: Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport has been named the Caribbean Airport of the Year at the 10th Annual Caribbean Travel Awards. The airport is located in Montego Bay, Jamaica, has received critical acclaim for the many facilities and services it provides to passengers, setting it apart from the rest of the pack.

The announcement for the award was made by the Caribbean Journal, the largest website covering the Caribbean region in terms of tourism and travel in the world. The Caribbean Journal made it a point to emphasize the many achievements that the Sangster International Airport has under its belt, which have transformed it into the prime commercial aviation facility in the Caribbean.

The Sangster International Airport primarily provides connectivity to the northern coast of Jamaica. It can handle nine million passengers every year, an impressive number to say the least.

The airport is considered to be the leading connection to one of the most beautiful and popular tropical destinations in the world, that is Jamaica. What adds to the Sangster International Airport’s appeal is the fact that it is located at the perfect spot, on the northwest coast of the country, in the middle of the prime tourism region.

It is also no wonder then, that the airport is in close proximity to some of the best hotels and resorts that the nation has to offer.

Another significant advantage that tourists have when they travel to and from the Sangster International Airport is that it is placed within driving distance from major Jamaican cruise ports such as Montego Bay, Ocho Rios and Negril.

With recognition coming its way from reputed international organizations and a stellar track record of providing the best possible services to tourists, the Sangster International Airport has built an enduring reputation in the region.

This benefits Jamaica in more ways than one as it helps the nation provide tourists with a travelling experience that leaves them with a very positive impression of the nation, thus boosting the influx of visitors as a consequence.