Sangre Grande: Bail granted to accused caught with marijuana

21-year-old man granted bail on 12 March against the surety of $550K in case of possessing marijuana seized in Sangre Grande on 10 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 21-year-old accused man was granted bail by the Master of the High Court on Tuesday, 12 March against the surety of $550K in the case of possessing marijuana which was seized in Sangre Grande. The accused was caught by the police officers after a chase during a roadblock exercise on Sunday, 10 March.

The identity of the man was disclosed with the name Clay Joshua Ali, who lives along Hibiscus Lane in the North Eastern Settlement of Sangre Grande, a town in the northeastern part of Trinidad. The suspect is known to be working as a mechanic by profession.

The man was presented before Master Shabiki Cazabon in the high court for the hearing under the charges laid over him for committed offences in Sangre Grande on the day including possession of marijuana, trafficking, rash driving, breach of no entry, signals, and other traffic laws.

After the arguments from both sides, Master Cazabon granted bail to the accused against a sum of amount five hundred fifty thousand and the next appearance will be on 29 March. Clay is also asked to report to the local police station two times a week. He can also not go out of his house daily between 11:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The arrest of the suspect was conducted on Sunday by a team of officers from the Eastern Division Task Force and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch Task Force who were conducting a search exercise along Tumpuna Road North in Arima, a town in the northern part of Trinidad, around 11:45 pm on Saturday.

The suspect in his silver Nissan Wingroad motor vehicle was spotted by the police officers while he was trying to escape the scene and turned on the roadway after observing the police barricades at a distance.

The police officers raised the decision and announced an order to stop which was dismissed by the accused and the incident led to a long chase along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway towards the east direction.

The quick actions taken by the police department during the chase, with the mutual efforts of local law enforcement authorities and the road, were blocked to stop the suspect. Emergency Response Patrol, Valencia Police Post, and Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department also committed the efforts.

With mutual cooperation and communication, the suspect was finally tackled in Sangre Grande after which the marijuana was recovered by officers in the search, around 25 kilograms. Two suspects allegedly escaped while Clay was taken under custody and charged on 12 March.

The investigation is ongoing by the police department in the case which is also joined by personnel from the Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit.