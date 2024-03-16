Sangre Grande: $6.6 million marijuana destroyed by officers

Marijuana plantations and seedlings of around 6.6 million dollars destroyed by the officers during an exercise in Sangre Grande on 14 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: Marijuana plantations and seedlings of assumed street value of around 6.6 million dollars were destroyed by the officers from the Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit during an exercise in Sangre Grande on Thursday, 14 March.

The action of destroying the amount of marijuana plantations was conducted by officers under the anti-gang and narcotic eradication operation launched in the forested area along Upper Cunapo Road by pointing out the place to catch illegal activities in Sangre Grande, a town in the northeastern part of Trinidad.

In the Sangre Grande operation, the officers reportedly found a camp in the locality where illegal works were going on and destroyed around five hundred grown marijuana trees with four hundred seedlings. It is said that nearly ten kilograms of cured marijuana were also set on fire during the exercise.

The proceeding around the case was shared by the police department to the public, in which it was mentioned that the action to destroy the marijuana plantations in Sangre Grande was taken on the day between 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The operation was joined by the Special Investigations Unit’s Jungle Team who guided the team of officers in the forest. Around two miles deep in the forested region, officers spotted an open area occupied by two greenhouses and a dry house.

In the search, it was disclosed that the places were fitted with ultraviolet lights and air conditioners. The place consisted a kitchen with basic necessity items. The setup was actually used for the processing of marijuana before supplying it to the market.

Further, in the search of the camp, police officers found illegal stocks and plantings of marijuana which confirmed the intelligence report and made the operation successful. After which the findings were burnt to destroy.

Till now no arrests have been reported in the case of illegal finds of marijuana in Sangre Grande. Anyway, the investigation is under process and inquiries around the region are also actively being conducted by the police officers.

The police department is looking for the culprits involved in the case and the updates will be shared with the public as the findings will be explored by the department.

In the previous case of marijuana seizure in the town of Sangre Grande was reported where police officers found nearly twenty-five kilograms of narcotics with a 21-year-old man who was arrested and charged for the committed offences. The arrest was done after a long chase where a failed attempt was made by the culprit to escape.