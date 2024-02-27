Sangre Grande: 36-year-old man dies in stabbing attack

Trinidad and Tobago: A 36-year-old man lost his life in a stabbing attack by a suspect in front of a burger cart along the Eastern Main Road in Sangre Grande town on Monday, 26 February, around 12:05 am. The incident took place after an argument went violent between both.

The deceased victim of the stabbing attack is known with the name of Amcil Ramkissoon, who lived at Graham Trace in Sangre Grande, a town in the northeastern part of Trinidad.

As per the reports, the incident of the stabbing attack on the victim in Sangre Grande took place on the day at nearly 12:05 am in front of a burger cart near East Lime Casino while Ramkissoon got involved in an argument over a disagreement with the suspect.

It is said that the argument got heated slowly between both the victim and the suspect which eventually led to the crime. The argument went out of hand after it turned into a confrontation in which the suspect man armed himself with a pointed object and attacked the victim, stabbing him multiple times.

Straight after, the stabbing attack on the victim, the suspect walked off from the place of the crime. The suspect is described as a man of African descent who was carrying a rasta hairstyle. The suspect was seen in a red jersey and black pants, which he was wearing at the time of the crime.

The incident of the Sangre Grande stabbing attack on the victim, Ramkissoon, was reported to the police department. In response to the report, the officers from the local police station took charge and went to the place of crime.

After visiting the place of the stabbing attack, the police officers took the site under control for the early investigation and confirmed the report. The police officers found the body of the victim which was covered with the blood from his wounds of stabbing.

The victim was not able to survive the attack and lost his life at the crime scene. The police officers officially confirmed the death of the victim after examination and ordered the removal of the body from the scene of the crime.

The police officers are conducting the investigation and inquiries into the case to trace the suspect involved in the crime with the help of collected clues and evidence.

The local citizens of Sangre Grande and the people living in the communities around the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the incident of the stabbing attack on the victim named Amcil Ramkissoon who was not able to survive.

The people are saying, “This raises so many questions about the attitude of the authorities towards the safety of the common lives. Little things change into the crime. People hear feel so free to commit crimes that they don’t even think twice. This is the reason why crime must not be tolerated. If society is filled with criminals, crime will become not a big deal for common people also.”