Sandals Halcyon Beach announces 2024 holiday packages

Sandals Halcyon Beach in St Lucia announced their three holiday packages for 2024 for guests staying in a Crystal lagoon poolside luxury room.

The first package is scheduled for January 10, 2024, till January 14 ,2024. The price of the package for 2 adults is $2993.00.

The second package is scheduled for July 10,2024 to July 17, 2024. The trip is organised for 7 nights and price of the total package for 2 adults is $3,831.84.

The third package consists of tourists visiting the beach from 1 Aug 2024 to 8th august 2024. It is 7 nights trip and the price of the package for two adults is $3831.84.

All the packages include the following amenities:

Unlimited dining at 6 restaurants

Unlimited premium liquors at 7 bars

Roundtrip Airport Transfers

Unlimited water sports

Unlimited land sports

Enjoy all amenities at 2 nearby sandals resorts.

The guests will be staying in a Crystal lagoon poolside luxury room. The rooms can be secured in $98.

Bookings start from 8th November 2023 to 14th November 2023.

Sandal Halcyon Beach is considered a true garden of Eden by a tranquil sea. The beach is adorned with lush tropical gardens along pristine white sand beaches. The beach can be described as tranquil, peaceful and calm.

The all-inclusive resort pleases a variety of speciality restaurants and seven creative bar concepts. Every inch of the Caribbean resort delivers great hospitality, comfort and speaks the language of love.

Golf lovers will enjoy free greens fees. They will also receive complimentary transfers at their two challenging golf courses namely Cap Estate Golf & Country Club and La Toc Golf Course.

The resort also provides free Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service. Other amenities also consists of 3 hot tubs, a spa, and 2 pools.

Best of all, the visitors can enjoy three vacations in one using Stay At 1, Play At 3 exchange privileges at other nearby Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia. The visitors will relish expanded 5-Star amenities, including 21 additional restaurants.