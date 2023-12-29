Sandals and Beaches resort offer 12 days Christmas sale, exciting deals

The Sandals Resorts and Beaches is offering the 12 days Christmas sale with great savings on offer, Know packages

The Sandals Resorts and Beaches is offering the 12 days Christmas sale with great savings on offer. Bookings are open until 8 January 2024 for 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Sandals is offering an extra £150 offer your next Sandals or Beaches all-inclusive getaway for travel up to December 2026 when you book in the 12 Days of Christmas Sale.

Plus, when you book a stay at Sandals Saint Vincent, Sandals Dunn’s River, or Sandals Royal Curaçao, you will receive a complimentary $150 credit to spend in the newest resorts!

Below are the prices for travel packages for tourists:

Sandals, Regency La Toc, St Lucia

7 nights from just £1,575 pp

August 2024 departure

Sandals, Grenada

7 nights from £2,143pp

September 2024 Departure

Sandals, Negril, Jamaica

7 nights from just £1,644pp

September 2024 Departure

Sandals, Royal Bahamian

7 nights from just £2,289pp

August 2024 departures

Sandals, Grande Antigua

7 nights from just £1,635pp

August 2024 departures

Sandals, Barbados

7 nights from just £2,127pp

September 2024 departures

Sandals, St Vincent & The Grenadines

7 nights from just £2,344pp

September 2024 departures

Sandals Resort is offering world class amenities, including unlimited land and water sports, lavish accommodations, and exclusive dining experiences. The visitors will discover breathtaking sunsets and incredible restaurants.

The Couples only resort is an epitome of luxury and relaxation. The visitors can indulge in the ultimate all-inclusive experience where pristine beaches, gourmet dining, and unparalleled service meet to create the perfect tropical getaway.

The visitors will get a chance to explore the beautiful and breathtaking locations across the Caribbean.

The Sandals Resort will be highlighting the following: