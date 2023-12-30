Saint Peter’s Bay Resort to host 2024 New Year’s Eve Dinner

Saint Peter’s Bay Luxury Resort and Residences of Barbados is all set to host the “2024 New Year's Eve Dinner” on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Barbados: Saint Peter’s Bay Luxury Resort and Residences of Barbados is all set to host the “2024 New Year’s Eve Dinner” on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The entry at the party is BDS $770 per person and features Chef John Hazzard.

The party will feature nine buffet stations and live entertainment as the first seating will start at 7 pm. The pre-cocktails of the party will start at 7 pm and end at 8 pm with a live band. There will be one complimentary bottle of wine, party favours and fireworks.

A non-refundable deposit of BDS $250.00 is required to secure the booking of the guests. The deposit will be applied further to their final bill, and all the prices will be in BDS Dollars. They will also be given a 10 percent discount for groups of 6 or more.

The menu for the party has also been unveiled, featuring a Salad Bar Station, Hot Soup Station, Bread Display Station, Seafood Market Station, Hot Dishes, and a Cheese Buffet.

In the salad bar station, the dishes which will be available for the guests are Beef and Vegetable Salad, Mozzarella di Buffalo with Vine Tomatoes, Basil and Caprese Dressing, Gingered Caribbean Lobster, Grapefruit and Paw Paw Salad, Green Beans, Shallots and Mushrooms.

For the dressing, the guests will have Kalamata Olives, Capers, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Shaving, Diced Feta, Tomato Wedges and Candied Walnuts. On the menu of the Hot Soup Station, the guests will have roasted lobster and fennel bisque with Nutmeg and Aged Barbados Rum.

Further, for the seafood Market Station, the menu will include Foreman and Sons Smoked Scottish Salmon, Poached Tiger Shrimp, Baby Octopus Salad, Marinated Mussels, Poached Lobster Tails, and Baked Whole Salmon.

On the menu of hot dishes, the guests will have West Indian Lemongrass Curried Lamb, Roasted Free Range Brick Chicken with Caper Chicken Jus Lie, Pan Seared Red Snapper with Lime and Cauliflower au Gratin.