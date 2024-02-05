Saint Mary: Bryan Walsh charged with sexual assault of a minor

35-year-old Bryan Walsh charged with accusation of blackmailing and raping a minor while using her explicit photos against her in Saint Mary.

Jamaica: A 35-year-old man, Bryan Walsh, was arrested and charged by the police with the accusation of blackmailing a minor girl and raping her while using her explicit photos against her in Saint Mary, a parish on the northeastern coast of Jamaica.

The suspect man is identified with the name of Bryan Walsh, belonging to Saint Mary, who worked as a security guard in the Saltrum district of Gayle, a city in the northeastern part of Jamaica. Bryan Walsh was charged under the offences of rape, sexual grooming of a minor, grievous sexual assault and the possession of child pornography.

As per the reports of the Port Maria police department, the accused man, Bryan Walsh, and the victim, a minor girl, were in a relationship. It is mentioned that both Walsh and the victim girl came into contact with each other through Facebook in April 2021, which eventually led to their relationship.

Reportedly, during the time of their relationship, the victim minor shared her photos with Bryan Walsh, among which many captured photos were private. The same explicit pictures were used by Bryan Walsh to threaten her to have sex with him against her will; otherwise, he would release them in public.

According to the police statement, it is said that to fulfil his demand out of any choice, the victim minor went to the house of Bryan Walsh in his community in Saint Mary in November 2021. Allegedly, there in his home, Walsh sexually assaulted the minor.

Anyhow, the crime of Bryan Walsh was eventually reported to the police department in response to which police officers took charge and recorded the statement of the victim minor. Later on, Bryan Walsh was arrested by police officers after he was pointed out in an identification parade and subsequently charged with relevant offences.

People of communities around the nation and residents of Saint Mary are sharing their opinions after learning about the case of Bryan Walsh, charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

People are saying, “Questions: On what social media platform did these two meet? Were the parents monitoring her phone? Was she aware that she was speaking to an adult? How did this man get those explicit images of her? Why would a child be so ready and willing to send explicit images of herself to an adult? How did they meet up? Where was the act carried out? Was no one suspicious? Did the parent or parents take notice that the child was nowhere to be found at times? Is there more to this story?”

People also said, “This is Jamaica where sexual assaults done to little boys and young males are praised and also ridiculed by grown men. Little girls and women are protected, but little boys and men are not. Double standards!”

It is said that the date of appearance of the culprit, Bryan Walsh, is marked, and soon, he will be taken for the verdict under the same charges he is arrested for. Meanwhile, the people are hoping for the betterment of the victim minor and her future while demanding justice for her.