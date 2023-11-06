Saint Lucia’s Mikaili Charlemagne secures Yale fellowship

Saint Lucia: Mikaili Charlemagne- an Olympian from Saint Lucia, has secured a prestigious Yale fellowship. In a release of the Football Federation, the entire country congratulated the athlete and extended greetings.

“Team Saint Lucia’s Olympian Mikaili Charlemagne has again displayed an affinity for excellence not only in the pool but in the classroom. She was recently granted a prestigious Yale fellowship,” a release from her federation added.

“Congratulations to Mikaili Charlemagne on her achievements! Being offered and accepted a fellowship at the Yale Network of Global Non-Communicable Diseases is a remarkable opportunity for her to contribute to global health research and initiatives. Additionally, receiving a fellowship with ERIC is a prestigious honour, given its importance as a resource for education researchers. These accomplishments reflect her dedication to global health and education research. Well-deserved accomplishments.”

Her skills will be on display in the pool as her nation hosts 31st Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Swimming Championships. The meet raced in SCM is to be held at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre in Gros Islet Saint Lucia from November 10-12 .She will be competing in 11 individual events plus the relays.

Currently she is the fastest woman from the sub region in 50 LCM 26.75 and the 50 yard freestyle 23.18. The aim will be to lower her national record of 26.60 and take the EC ( Eastern Caribbean) best trifecta.

The fastest time by an EC woman is 26.49 by Izzy Joachim of Team Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This was set at the 2016 World Short Course Champs.

Public Reaction

People across Saint Lucia lauded Mikaili Charlemagne for her exceptional performance in sports as well as studies. The citizens said that she is an inspiration for the young generation in the country as she achieved what she aimed for in her life.

Besides this, people also wished her best for the upcoming sporting events as she is gearing up for several international events.

As per her records, Mikaili becomes the first Saint Lucian and Eastern Caribbean swimmer to compete in an NCAA Championship 50 freestyle final.