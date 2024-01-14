Saint Lucia’s Claire Marissa Smartt becomes Miss OECS 2024

Castries, Saint Lucia: Claire Marissa Smartt of Saint Lucia secured the title of Miss OECS 2024 on Saturday (January 12, 2024). She was awarded by Melissa Skerrit- Parliamentary Representative, as the pageant was hosted in Dominica.

She wore a graceful green evening gown and extended gratitude to her supporters while having tears in her eyes. The pageant was held at Windsor Park Forecourt, in which five contestants participated.

The participants from countries such as Saint Lucia, Dominica, Grenada, British Virgin Islands and Antigua have participated in the pageant. The wishes have been poured on the winners of the pageant.

Claire Marissa Smartt of Saint Lucia secured victory in five categories and became the highest scorer in the pageant. She won titles such as Best in Creative National Wear, Best Swimwear, Best in Swimwear, Best in Evening Wear, and Best Promotional Video.

Besides this, the position of the first runner-up was secured by Adicia Burton, who represented Dominica in the pageant. She also secured victory in three categories and became the second highest-scorer.

Adicia Burton won titles such as Best Creative National Wear, Best Evening Wear, and Best Response to Question. She is also known for her performance on the stage and became Miss Dominica in 2023 while representing Kalinago Territory.

The position of second runner was secured by Thyana Sebastian, who represented Antigua and Barbuda in the pageant. She secured victory in one category, which is Best Performing Talent, and managed to win the third-highest scorer tag.

Besides this, the fourth participant of the pageant was from Grenada Amity Amonai Francis and the fifth participant was from the British Virgin Island Anika Christopher.

Miss OECS Pageant authorities extended greetings to the winners and said that these women have showcased the perfect blend of grace, talent, and intelligence. The pageant served as the platform to entertain the audience and display the extraordinary skills of these young women seeking careers in the entertainment business.

The citizens of these countries also showered wishes on the winners and said that these ladies have brought their unique charm and charisma to the stage, making this year’s pageant truly exceptional.

They extended greetings to all contestants, especially Miss OECS 2024 Marissa Smartt, for her resounding victory. One of the Saint Lucians said that her dedication to empowerment has made her pave the path to success.

Notably, last year, the Miss OECS Pageant was secured by Keriann Thomas, who represented Antigua and Barbuda.