Saint Lucian Boo Hinkson gearing up for Trinidad jazz event

Castries, Saint Lucia: The well-renowned artistes from Saint Lucia- Boo Hinkson is all set to perform at the Jazz Artists on the Greens (JAOTG) on March 16, 2024, in Trinidad and Tobago. He will also be joined by vocalist Irvin “Ace” Loctar and singer Renee Lawrence.

The 19th edition of the JAOTG is all set to return to Trinidad and Tobago with well-renowned artists and music legends including the Canadian contemporary Jaz sextet Kalabash. An open invitation has been given to music lovers and others to attend the event and experience the jazz culture of the destination.

The lineup for the event has created an excited wave among the patrons as the music of these artistes has been loved across the globe. Trinidad and Tobago pannist Darren Sheppard will also join Kalabash for his performance.

Besides this, Trinidadian bassist Rodney Alexander and his Bay-C Experience have also added to the lineup of the performance. It will feature the singer NISA and vocalist Kay Alleyne. Stephanie Joseph along with the EFX band (The Emilie Fortune Xperiment) will also appear at the show.

The JAOTG will take place at three separate stages with different venues which will feature the main festival stage with the artistes such as Songbirds stage. The new vocal talent will also be given a chance to perform at the second stage, promoting the talents of the local artists. The third platform stage will be set for the pan culture, featuring artists with steel pan music.

The event is known for its unique blend of jazz music, world fusion, Caribbean jazz, and pan jazz and enhances the musical experience of the tourists.

Besides this, the festival also aims to celebrate the musical legacy of Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean. Every year, children, babies, and adults attend the event and enjoy the picnic-like experience. The event has also become a platform for music, music merchandise, fashion, and food at the festival.

It will also be streamed online for an international audience.

Earlier, the ticket outlets were also unveiled. Patrons will have to pay $ 450.00 TTD to attend the event.

Netizens expressed delight and reacted to the lineup of the artists saying this year would be great as their favourites are returning. One commented, ”I will come to Trinidad and Tobago only for Kalabash and Boo Book Honkins as they are the reason for my love of the music.”

Another mentioned, ”This would be great event for music as it will give the chance to new talents to come forward and pave their successful path in the music industry.”

JAOTG is all set to open doors to several business opportunities for local street vendors, restaurants, tour guides, taxi drivers and others. This will enhance their business and boost the market for their products, expanding their horizons.