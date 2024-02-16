Saint Lucia wins Super 50 Windward Women’s Champs

Castries, Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia won the Super 50 segment of the Windwards Women’s Championship on Thursday. The team defeated the defending champions Grenada by 21 runs and chased the victory in 33 overs.

In the starting, Saint Lucia won the toss and chose to bat first against Grenada. On the loss of the one wicket, the team took the score at 95 runs, making Grenada tough to restrict them. With the performance for the first time, the score of 300 became easy for the country.

On top of that, Malika Edward turned out to star player for the match as her half-century gained huge help for Saint Lucia. The effortless century of Edward at the top made it seem like run scoring would be a convenience rather than a task.

However, Grenada also returned to pace after its captain Afy Fletcher showcased her power and chased the target of a 6-wicket haul. Her wickets somehow turned the table for Saint Lucia and made the girls of Grenada stop Saint Lucia.

After that, Saint Lucia was restricted to 129 runs, even powering 95 runs with the loss of only a wicket. The score turned out to be their lowest score of the tournament and the situation depended only on Edward with such wicket loss.

The match was converting into victory for Grenada at some point in time, but Saint Lucia also returned to its pace. Grenada started its innings with confidence, perhaps, the wickets have got down one by one after some time.

Saint Lucia made it tough for Grenada as they were unable to chase the simple target due to the bowling performance of the team. The performance of Edward again stunned the Grenada team as she claimed three wickets with her bowling performance.

Nerissa Crafton also played her role with bowl and clinched the victory from the hands of the team Grenada. Grenada was in the end bowled out for 108 runs with 130 balls left to make 21 runs. However, the bowling performance of Saint Lucia made them helpless and restricted from leaving the ground with this score.