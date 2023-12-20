Saint Lucia wins OECS Table Tennis Championship 2023  

Castries, Saint Lucia: The Table Tennis team of Saint Lucia lifted the trophy of the OECS Table Tennis Championship 2023 on December 17, 2023. The tournament was held at Massacre Playing Field, Dominica.

The team of St Vincent and the Grenadines placed in the second position in the tournament, while the team Dominica secured the third place. The Table Tennis teams of five countries participated in the championship which started on December 15, 2023.

The other two teams for the tournament were from Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda. The championship was held in two categories- Men and Women. Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica secured first, second and third positions respectively, in both categories.

Dominica Olympic Committee announced the result of the championship and hosted the medal ceremony to honour the winners. The committee added that the tournament was a great experience from Dominica.

It mentioned that St Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica secured second and third position respectively and Saint Lucia grabbed the top spot. The medallists has been unveiled by the committee.

Women Games

Women Double

The first position was secured by the team of Saint Lucia, which consisted of Anthony Zarianne and Charles Shatal. At the same time, the duo from St Vincent and the Grenadines named Newland Rosemarie and John Amba played exceptionally in the tournament and secured the second position in the category.

Further, the team of Dominica consisting of Cumberbatch Leah and McCarthur Jessica secured the third position in the Women Double category.

Women Single

In the women single, Saint Lucia gained top position as player Charles Shatal secured back-to-back victories in her matches and won the gold medal in the category.

The second position was secured by Delpeshe Shanecia for St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Anthony Zarianne of Dominica won the bronze medal in the category.

Men Games

Men Double

The duo of Saint Lucia named Calderon De Andre and Nurse Dawitt won the gold medal in men’s doubles. St Vincent and the Grenadines finished the game in the second position as the team of Albert Adrian and Nurse Dawitt won silver medals.

The third position was secured by Dominica with the team of Lubin Joshua and Eluthere Manie.

Men Single

In men single, Saint Lucia secured the first position as Calderon De Andre won a gold medal. While, Dominica stood second in the category as Eluthere Manie won a silver medal.

Nurse Dawitt from St Vincent and the Grenadines secured third position.

Mix Doubles

The first position was secured by Calderon De Andre and Charles Shatal of Saint Lucia. The second position was captured by Lubin Joshua and Anthony Zarianne of Dominica. While the third position was secured by the team of St Vincent and the Grenadines with the team of Stanley Sean and Delpeshe Shanecia.

Notably, the championship has returned after ten years as it had last been hosted by Saint Lucia in 2013.