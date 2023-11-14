Saint Lucia welcomes 77 German sailors aboard 14 vessels

The Saint Lucia Tourism authority welcomed 77 German sailors aboard 14 vessels who participated in the highly anticipated Karibik Trophy Regatta on 12th November 2023

The Saint Lucia Tourism authority welcomed 77 German sailors aboard 14 vessels who participated in the highly anticipated Karibik Trophy Regatta on 12th November 2023.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority extended a warm welcome to participants. This welcome event marked an addition to the ongoing adventure week activities on the island.

Petra Schildbach, SLTA’s Germany Representative and President of Karibik Trophy Regatta, Hartmut Holtmann addressed and exchanged words with the sailors of Regretta. PR Manager, Geraine Georges also welcomed with the sailors.

The Karibik Trophy Regatta, held in the stunning Caribbean displays the skills and agility of sailors who navigate through challenging courses of the region’s waters and tropical landscapes.

The participating sailors voyaged from Martinique to the IGY Rodney Bay Marina, on November 12, 2023.This marked the regatta’s third selection of Saint Lucia as a leg in the race and its first edition since 2019.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority collaborated with IGY Rodney Bay Marina, St. Lucia Distillers, and Bay Gardens Resorts to welcome to participants culminating in a thrilling spectacle.

The sailors were hosted with a delightful cocktail reception at Bay Gardens Beach Resort. They were served with palatable local cuisine.

The regatta’s participants will spend two nights on the island before heading to Bequia.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority remains committed to showcasing the island’s beauty and fostering a vibrant atmosphere of camaraderie among sailing enthusiasts worldwide.

Saint Lucia is a major tourist attraction. It is known as the Helen of West Indies. The island is situated in the Caribbean and is known for various beaches and resorts. It is a charming view and is a popular destination for couples.

The main highlight of the island includes the Twin Piton, the Botanical gardens, drive-in volcano and sulphur springs, the tropical weather, cruise tourism, mud baths, rainforests, waterfalls and Pigeon Island National Park. Saint Lucia offers delicious cuisine, festivals and entertainment events, exotic tours and stunning landscapes.